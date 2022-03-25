Townsend named CEO of YMCA of the Twin Tiers

OLEAN — The YMCA of the Twin Tiers Board of Directors has named Jeffrey Townsend as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 2.
Selected by the Board of Directors at its meeting Tuesday, following an extensive search process, Townsend will succeed Barb Sweitzer as CEO. Sweitzer will remain with the Y as Director of Strategic Initiatives.
In his new role, Townsend will be responsible for staff and volunteer development, strategic plan development and implementation, improving operational performance as the Y recovers from the pandemic and ensuring long-term sustainability and philanthropic success.
“During our search for a new CEO, we looked at candidates from our local community, throughout New York state and throughout the Northeast region, but Jeff stood out among the rest,” said Mike Hendrix, the immediate past Board Chair and Search Committee Chair.
Hendrix noted Townsend’s energy, passion and vision for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers is exactly what the committee was looking for in a leader.
“With Jeff’s experience in program and membership development, capital planning and facility development, and passion for the Y’s key areas of focus of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, we are convinced that the YMCA of the Twin Tiers is poised for continued growth and success as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.
Townsend said he is thrilled to join the YMCA of the Twin Tiers’ family and looks forward to being a part of the Olean, Bradford and Wellsville communities.
“I grew up in the Y, where I learned to swim, which ignited in me a passion for swimming that inspired me to eventually become a lifeguard, which is a certification that I still hold today,” he recalled.
In those early days as a summer camp lifeguard, Townsend said he knew the Y was his calling.
“I’ve been fortunate to have had incredible opportunities for growth and leadership throughout my Y tenure that have prepared me for this amazing opportunity to lead the YMCA of the Twin Tier,” he said.
Townsend comes to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers with more than 26 years of YMCA experience, currently serving at GLOW YMCA where he has served as the Vice President of Operations, overseeing program and membership operations within Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
While there, Townsend helped to guide the GLOW YMCA through the pandemic, leading efforts to reimagine how the Y could serve the community in new and innovative ways. These efforts have enabled the GLOW YMCA to expand childcare and camp services in partnership with local schools and municipalities.
Prior to his tenure with the GLOW YMCA, Townsend worked for the YMCAs in Buffalo and Charlotte, N.C. Townsend holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Services and Youth Development from Springfield College.
Sweitzer’s career with the YMCA started as a lifeguard in 1977. She has worked continuously with the Y while earning her degrees and has held numerous positions including aquatic director, health & wellness director, associate general director and CEO. In 2008, she left the local YMCA to work for the YMCA of the USA as a consultant to Ys in the Northeast region.
Sweitzer returned to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers in 2018 as the interim CEO and eventually settled into the role. She led the efforts to navigate the past two years in the coronavirus environment and ensured the YMCA continued to meet the most pressing needs of the community including changing the Y into Learning Labs to accommodate remote learning.
Along with the transition in leadership, the Olean YMCA recently announced plans for construction of the new Erick Laine Outdoor Center, which will expand the footprint of the Y property on Wayne Street and is expected to open in June 2023.
The Y project is expected to cost $4.5 million with projected maintenance. The project includes five outdoor venues: an airnasium, splash park that transforms into a winter play park, playground, fire pit area and a welcome center and bathhouse.