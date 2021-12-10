WELLSVILLE — While he was engaged operating a snowplow Tuesday night, the Wellsville Town Board decided on the employment status of Brian Smith.
A 25-year employee of the town highway department as a heavy mMechanic equipment operator (HMEO), Smith was suddenly tasked with overseeing the entire operation of the highway department when at November’s regular board meeting the highway superintendent unexpectedly handed in his resignation. At a special meeting two weeks later, Smith, a union employee, was made acting highway superintendent.
Earlier this week, the board clarified Smith’s appointment and employment status. Until otherwise decided, or until the November 2022 election (if he runs for the highway superintendent post) Smith will continue as an HMEO, operating the snowplows and other equipment at his regular hourly rate and will receive a $13,500 monthly stipend for the added superintendent duties.
He was officially approved as deputy highway superintendent acting as highway superintendent.
Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth said this will save the town $39,000 for not fully funding the position by hiring a new superintendent.
However, a former town highway department employee, Thad Lorshbaugh, who is currently employed by the state Department of Transportation, attended the board meeting Tuesday and announced his intention of running for the highway superintendent office in 2022.
“This isn’t for retirement or a title,” he said. “I just really want to make a difference for the town.”
Before leaving the highway department, Lorshbaugh faced off against former highway superintendent Dean Arnold, his boss at the time, in a Republican primary, which Lorshbaugh lost. He will have to pass petitions this spring to get on the ballot.
As for the supervision of Island Park, a post previously held by the highway superintendent, the town board is in discussion with the county to see what can be done to change and fill the position. Alsworth said there will be no decision until spring.
The town board is still not fully staffed. A member is needed to fill a position vacated in September until the 2022 election. Alsworth previously said that should anyone be interested in filling the position they should contact the town clerk or one of the current board members.
At the meeting the board also discussed several matters concerning the airport. The biggest, was the purchase of hangars located on the northeast side of the airport complex at a cost of approximately $965,000, which is offset by a 90% Federal Aviation Administration grant.
“Basically we’re getting a million dollar property for less than $100,000,” Alsworth said.
He explained that the town has been anxious to purchase the property for the last 15 years and that the addition will allow the airport to expand and offer more services.
The board also approved the purchase of a new sign for the airport at a cost a little more than $1,900 from the local firm Certified Traffic Controllers.
Before adjourning, the board:
• Approved a $25,086.29 contract (a less than $500 increase from 2021) with the Wellsville ambulance service.
• Approved dog shelter agreements with the towns of Alma, Andover, Willing and Independence, depending on the approval of those town boards.
• Passed a resolution for a tax exemption for people over age 65 making less than $19,500 per year.
The town board will hold an organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 29.