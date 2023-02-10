WELLSVILLE — With its passage of a resolution Wednesday night the town of Wellsville embarked on a journey to make the municipal airport solvent in the future.
The resolution authorized acceptance of grant offers from the New York State Department of Transportation for work at the airport described as acquiring 4.5 acres of land (north hangars) for future development. The hangars belong to local businessman and pilot Gary Bastian.
The resolution reads: “Whereas the Town of Wellsville desires to advance the projects by committing funds for local match the funding shares being federal (Federal Aeronautics Administration, $929,000; state, $51,657; and local, $51,657) for a total project cost of $1,033,39 therefore the town of Wellsville does hereby approve the projects."
Additional funding from the FAA, state and local share totaling $136,490 was also approved as part of the resolution.
Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth said the project will make the airport self-supporting and “solvent in the long run.”
He explained that the larger of the two hangars will be turned into rental space for housing small jets, while the other hangar will be torn down and replaced with a hangar for smaller planes. The project also includes rehabilitation of the taxiway.
“Apparently, there is a need for hangar space for jets,” Alsworth said. “We’re maxed out on our hangar space now. The fees for rental space will help make the airport solvent and will help make the airport self-sufficient in the long run.”
At the meeting, the board learned that progress on the new municipal building/garage complex is proceeding at a “turtle’s pace,” Alsworth commented, due to delays in the delivery of equipment for the electrical system. Insulation is being installed and work on the front apron is due to be completed this spring.
Crews from the Building and Trades Department at Alfred State College have been working on the project which is expected to be completed next year.
The board also approved the hiring of Troy Witter for the advertised heavy motor equipment operator for the highway department.
Alsworth said the vetting and interviews for the position were expediated due to the department being shorthanded and it being the winter season.
Witter worked at Otis-Eastern for 18 years before his job was eliminated when the company merged. He has a Class A license, is a certified diesel mechanic and holds a New York State inspection license.
“He comes highly recommended, and I think he will be a good fit for the department,” said Highway Superintendent Brian Smith.
In other business, the board is considering purchasing a multi-phase generator for the new municipal building.
“Our winter hasn’t been too bad this year, but we did have some very cold weather," Ashworth said. "We do have homeless people and people who needed shelter when it was bad. The purchase of this generator will allow the new building to be a place of refuge in case the electrical grid goes down."
The purchase was approved pending the availability of regional support.