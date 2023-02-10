Airport buildings

The town of Wellsville will acquire these buildings adjacent to the Wellsville Municipal Airport in an expansion of the overall facility.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — With its passage of a resolution Wednesday night the town of Wellsville embarked on a journey to make the municipal airport solvent in the future.

The resolution authorized acceptance of grant offers from the New York State Department of Transportation for work at the airport described as acquiring 4.5 acres of land (north hangars) for future development. The hangars belong to local businessman and pilot Gary Bastian.

