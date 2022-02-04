The Cattaraugus County Board of Health fined a Town of Portville restaurant nearly $600 for several critical and non-critical violations, including the presence of rodents and rodent feces.
Administrative judge Robert Porter told the board that food in a storage area of Randy’s Fireside on Haskell Road was contaminated with rodent feces and not suitable for human consumption during an October inspection, and that the owner failed to take actions to control the problem.
A health department sanitarian inspected the restaurant on Oct. 21 and “visually observed live rodents and feces.” This, Porter said, was a repeat violation from an inspection on Oct. 19, 2018.
During the Oct. 21 inspection, the sanitarian listed one critical violation — food and containers in contact with rodent feces. Two non-critical violations were also listed, insects and rodents present and effective means not used to control rodents.
A re-inspection on Nov. 1 found two critical violations. One was potentially hazardous food not stored in a refrigerator and the other cited pre-cooked meat that had been refrigerated but not reheated to 165 degrees within two hours.
The non-critical violations cited on Nov. 1 include: Food not protected during storage, improper storage of in-use dispensing utensils, no accurate thermometer to evaluate refrigeration and heat, insects and rodents, and pesticide application not supervised by a certified applicator.
Porter recommended a fine of $75 for each of three critical violations and $50 each for seven non-critical violations, totaling $575. The fines are to be paid by Feb. 28 or a $10 per day fee will be added.
Dr. Joseph Bohan, president of the Board of Health, called the violations “pretty serious,” and added, “No one going into a restaurant should expect food to be contaminated.” He asked that the restaurant be re-inspected as soon as possible to make sure the issues have been resolved.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said if the restaurant does not meet the standards of the sanitary code, he can order it closed “until they meet the standards the board wants” prior to the March meeting.
IN OTHER ACTION Wednesday, the board fined Pizono’s Bar and Grill of Kill Buck $400 for failing to submit daily records for a non-community water system — $200 each for September and October 2021.
Owner Joseph Vecchio agreed to pay the fines by Feb. 28 or face an additional $10 per-day fee.