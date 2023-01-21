Town of Otto kicking off bicentennial celebration Feb. 10

The town of Otto is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year beginning Feb. 10. In a photo dated July 1909, the Crawford House, at the base of East Hill on Main Street, welcomes visitors to town for what is likely a Fourth of July event.

 Photo provided

OTTO — The official kick-off for the Town of Otto Bicentennial Celebration will take place Feb. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Otto Post Office where, for one day only, area residents will have the opportunity to receive a Commemorative Postal Cancellation Stamp.

Otto Town Historian Candace Broughton said the special cancellation stamp will be available for any mail that goes through Otto on that day, which is the official founding date of the township. If people bring a stamped envelope or postcard, the postmaster or clerk will stamp their mail and hand it back to them.

