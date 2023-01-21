Town of Otto kicking off bicentennial celebration Feb. 10

OTTO — The official kick-off for the Town of Otto Bicentennial Celebration will take place Feb. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Otto Post Office where, for one day only, area residents will have the opportunity to receive a Commemorative Postal Cancellation Stamp.
Otto Town Historian Candace Broughton said the special cancellation stamp will be available for any mail that goes through Otto on that day, which is the official founding date of the township. If people bring a stamped envelope or postcard, the postmaster or clerk will stamp their mail and hand it back to them.
“People who are passionate about stamp collecting collect these cancels. Once the stamp is marked with a postmark. It’s called a cover,” she said. “Some people just like to have them as keepsakes.”
According to the book, “Cattaraugus County,” the town of Otto was named in honor of Jacob S. Otto, an agent of the Holland Land Company. In 1823, it was formed from the town of Perrysburg, including the present town of Persia.
Later that same year, all of Persia and west of the south branch of Cattaraugus Creek was annexed back to the town of Perrysburg. The town’s northern boundary is defined by Cattaraugus Creek and part of its western boundary is formed by the south branch of the same creek. Of the 800 to 1,000 acres of the Zoar Valley multi-use area, 300 acres are located in Otto.
Attracted by its excellence and great fertility, settlers followed Native American trails located in the area that later became the town as early as 1811. In its early days, Otto was an up-and-coming place. Information from the publication states the hamlet of Otto, formerly known as Waverly Village, was first settled in 1822.
In the 1870s, Otto had two hotels — the Wilber and Waverly House — two churches, a schoolhouse, post office, three dry goods stores and two grocery stores, a tobacco and cigar store, a tavern, two drug stores, a jeweler, hardware store, a merchant tailor, a market, a boot and shoe store, harness shop, cabinet shop, three blacksmith shops, two carriage shops, a photograph gallery, a millinery store, a manufacturer of oils, a layer and three physicians.
Within the hamlet a tannery was also located along with sawmills and grist mills, a flouring mill, cider mill, iron foundry and machine shop, a woolen mill, cheese factory and a bank. In 1860, a tornado destroyed nearly all of the hamlet. By the 1870s, there were seven cheese factories including C.A. Ross, Myron Barker, The Tallman and Fred Yerke within the town.
People interested in the town’s history will find artifacts and exhibits at the Medora Ball Historical Museum located in the hamlet of Otto. The building that once served as the First Congregational Church of Otto, built in 1861, is on the National Register of Historic Places. Visiting hours are Sunday afternoons in July and August from 2 to 4 p.m.
Broughton said she would like to get a planning committee together because, so far, it’s just been her and Ron Pfeffer, of Farnham, who grew up in Otto and is passionate about the place. Both are Government Appointed Historians of Western New York. With his assistance, she is trying to put together a successful bicentennial but she is hoping to get the support of more volunteers.
“The dream is to have some sort of social event in the summer or fall. They used to have a fall festival, and the historical society held a picnic in the summer,” she said. “I’m not from here, so I’m very handicapped in terms of local history. Ron and I are getting a little committee together and would like to plan something. Instead of having it at the museum, we think the firehall would be a better location but we haven’t discussed it with the town, yet.”
For more information or to volunteer, contact Broughton at candacebroughton@gmail.com. Watch for updates on upcoming bicentennial events in the Salamanca Press and in the “Cattaraugus/Otto/Little Valley Community News, Businesses and more” Facebook group.