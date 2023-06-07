OLEAN — The Olean Town Board will convene a public hearing on June 20 on a proposed solar moratorium as the issue is heating up in the Dugan and Windfall areas.
The town received an application from Atlas Renewables LLC two years ago, Supervisor Annette Parker said Tuesday. The project’s address is 1749 Windfall Road.
Meanwhile, the Town of Olean Planning Board will open a public hearing on the Atlas site plan June 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Olean Town Hall on Route 16 North.
The planning board can vote to approve the site plan, disapprove it or modify it in its recommendation to the town board, Parker said. The final decision is up to the town board.
Documentation on the project may be reviewed at the town clerk’s office. The town’s solar law is on the town website, www.townofolean.org.
Meanwhile, a second solar company plans to submit an application to the town board for a solar project on Dugan Road on the Bohan property, Parker said. No application has been received, she added.
And many area residents recently received a letter about a proposed solar project on the Olson property surrounding King Street Extension. The developer has not come to the town board yet, Parker said.
The Olean supervisor said the proposed Dugan Road solar project is within the 2,000-foot limit between solar installations written in the town’s solar law on one site and the King Street Extension site abuts the Windfall Road solar site, which is not allowed under the law.
Parker said Atlas Renewables' proposed solar farm does not rely on a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement with the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, which has declared a moratorium on solar farm applications.
Under new provisions in the state budget, the state will negotiate P.I.L.O.T. agreements for towns, cities, school districts and counties rather than IDAs. Also, the state agency is likely to attach a lower value to solar installations, which affects taxation.
“It’s not a done deal,” Parker said of the Atlas Renewables proposed solar farm.
If the planning board makes a recommendation and refers it to the town board, a public hearing will be held on July 18. The public hearing will be for people within 1,000 feet of the proposed solar farm on Windfall Road.
The board has the right to restrict Tier 3 solar sites within 2,000 feet of each other, Parker said. The town board doesn’t want Tier 3 installations in residential areas.
The proposed solar moratorium the town board is expected to vote on will not affect the proposed Atlas Renewables project because the firm submitted its application two years ago.
“I’m not for or against solar,” Parker said. “People just need to get the facts.” She added that she wouldn’t want to look out of her window at solar panels.
“The town board has the final say," she said. "We want to follow the process.”
Parker said that while New York state is pushing solar and wind projects, there are serious questions about whether the local electric grid can handle the added power, which is produced when the sun shines.
Residents of the town of Olean along Dugan and Windfall roads where the solar farms have been proposed, plus town and city residents who just received certified letters from AETS Development Holdings of Stamford, Conn., have set up a Facebook page, purchased signs declaring opposition and are getting signatures on a petition opposed to the solar farms.
Laurie Marsfelder of Kingston Drive, one of the founders of the Facebook page Olean Residents Against Neighborhood Solar Farm, said she’s very concerned about living so close to a solar farm. “I don’t know the health risks of living so close.”
Declining property value is another concern she shares with other residents, along with noises from batteries to store the solar-generated electricity until it is needed. The loss of natural habitat also concerns her.
“They are destroying natural habitat to supply New York City with power,” Marsfelder said. “I’m all for renewable energy, but not in my backyard.”
Another founder of the Facebook page, Marybeth Garvin of Hillcrest Avenue, also fears a loss of property value due to the Olson property project. “This is a gem of an area, city living but it feels like the country. The natural habitat and the environment will be impacted.”
Garvin added, “We don’t support the solar farm. We started the Facebook group and bought signs to bring awareness to the issue. We feel it will affect us and we care about the area we live in.”