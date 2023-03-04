Town of Napoli formed 200 years ago

The town of Napoli turns 200 years old this year. The former Bushnell Stagecoach Inn, once located at Napoli Corners, is now a private home in the hamlet of Napoli.

 Deb Everts photo

NAPOLI — This is the town of Napoli’s bicentennial year.

The town was born 200 years ago in 1823 when it was formed from a portion of the town of Little Valley. For the first five years, the town was named Coldspring, then was renamed Napoli in 1828.

