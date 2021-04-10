ELLICOTTVILLE — April 13, 2020 was to be a joyous celebration in observance of the town of Ellicottville’s 200th birthday, but the party had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the bicentennial committee is determined to restart the celebration.
Organizer Dawn Westfall said the committee met April 1 via Zoom to decide what their next move is in observance of the town’s postponed bicentennial event. They talked about doing a restart last year, but decided to start all over again this year.
Westfall said the status of the bicentennial is like the status with anything these days. The committee is being cautious and wants to do the right thing. They want to be socially conscious about everybody’s needs.
“Things like this change how we live and work and everything else we do, so we have to be cognizant of that,” she said. “We want to celebrate, but we want to be mindful of what is prudent in public health and everything else.”
Although the town’s birthday party wasn’t the event the committee planned for, in the physical sense, they were still able to have a little celebration. Westfall said the video was of everybody saying thank and happy birthday to Ellicottville. She said the video can still be found on the Ellicottville Historical Society’s Facebook page.
Westfall thinks it would be a great idea for town residents and merchants to post in their windows some kind of sign saying “Happy Birthday to Ellicottville” again this year on April 13.
“It will celebrate that we live in a great place, and that we are still here and have been able to make it through some difficult times,” she said. “Although we can’t have a birthday party, people can think about the history of the town and their roots.”
If all goes well, the committee is planning to have Old Home Weekend over the weekend of July 17. Westfall said Mark Dunkelman’s annual Reunion of the Descendants of the 154th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment is planned for July 17 at the town center and vicinity. Westfall said Dunkelman wants to have a physical reunion as he has always done. She said Ellicottville is where the first reunion was ever held and he’s trying to recreate what happened at that first one, but in a safe and responsible way.
“We’re hoping for it to be a responsible celebration of where we’ve been and kind of where we are going,” she said. “We are talking about celebrating the spirit and stewardship of Ellicottville.”
ACCORDING TO the book “Cattaraugus County Bicentennial History,” the organization of Cattaraugus County and the designation of Ellicottville to serve as the county seat occurred in 1817, but the village was not incorporated until 1837. The town of Ellicottville was formed from the old town of Ischua, now Franklinville, on April 13, 1820.
After the town was formed, it took its name from the village. Ellicottville was named in honor of Joseph Ellicott, the surveyor employed in the late 1700s by the Holland Land Company, which had purchased millions of acres of land in Western New York.
The first bicentennial event kicked off in March 2020 at Holiday Valley during Winter Carnival weekend. With people maintaining the 6-foot distancing recommendation, the bicentennial committee presented a room full of Heritage Town Photos and Ski Heritage Photos, historical pieces and storyboards from the museum and a short video of the museum at the main lodge.
Visitors also had the opportunity to watch a video of Edna Northrup, Ellicottville’s well-known adventurer, skier and author of “For the Love of Skiing” talk about her memories of the early days of skiing in Ellicottville.
To mark the possible celebrations to come, a birthday banner was on display about April 9. Renowned, local artist Barbara Fox designed a logo to be used specifically for the town’s bicentennial.
A big part of last year’s birthday party was to include the presentation of Pioneer Certificates to people who applied to honor their Ellicottville ancestors. There were approximately 50 total applicants and 160 certificates requested by the program’s deadline last February.
There were three main categories based on what year the ancestors resided in the town: Founding Father (1840 or earlier), Early Settler (1880 or before) and Early Resident (1920 or before). The descendants of 44 different pioneers honored their forebears and received their certificates in the mail last spring.
Early last October, the Ellicottville Historical Society unveiled a historical marker honoring the town’s first permanent settler, Grove Hurlburt, who built the first house in 1815. The plaque was erected on the property of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, east of the village along Route 219. Westfall said the outdoor activity went really well. They used precautions with masks and social distancing.
The bicentennial committee thanks all its sponsors for their generous support. For updated information about the bicentennial planning meetings or to volunteer, contact Westfall at 699-6201 or daylight398@gmail.com.
