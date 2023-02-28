Town of Conewango turns 200 years old

The Town of Conewango is turning 200 years old this year. Established Jan. 20, 1823, from a part of the town of Little Valley, much of the town is occupied by Amish people who arrived in 1949.

CONEWANGO — Time seems to have stood still in the town of Conewango.

One-room schoolhouses, sawmills, blacksmiths and shops of every kind necessary to sustain a self-sufficient lifestyle are scattered around the countryside.

