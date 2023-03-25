Town of Coldspring planning bicentennial celebration

The town of Coldspring is celebrating the 200th year of its formation in 1823. A bicentennial committee is currently planning a full day of festivities June 24 to mark the occasion. Shown are members of the Steamburg Band, circa 1900. Pictured (front, from left) are an unknown man, Fred Johnson, Brace Reeves, Frank Staples, Wallace Woodford, (back, from left) an unknown, Eugene May, Luther Story, Newman May and Eugene Jaquay.

 Provided

COLDSPRING — Residents of the town of Coldspring are observing their town’s 200th birthday this year with a bicentennial celebration planned for June 24 at the Coldspring Firemen’s Grounds.

According to the Historic Path of Cattaraugus County, the town of Coldspring was originally formed from the town of Little Valley in 1823. The town included the present towns of Napoli and Coldspring, along with a small portion of South Valley. In 1828, Coldspring was renamed Napoli and, in 1837, the present town of Coldspring was formed from the southern portion of Napoli.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)

Local & Social