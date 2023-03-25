Town of Coldspring planning bicentennial celebration

COLDSPRING — Residents of the town of Coldspring are observing their town’s 200th birthday this year with a bicentennial celebration planned for June 24 at the Coldspring Firemen’s Grounds.
According to the Historic Path of Cattaraugus County, the town of Coldspring was originally formed from the town of Little Valley in 1823. The town included the present towns of Napoli and Coldspring, along with a small portion of South Valley. In 1828, Coldspring was renamed Napoli and, in 1837, the present town of Coldspring was formed from the southern portion of Napoli.
In 1847 and again in 1848, portions of Coldspring were annexed to South Valley. Formerly a part of the town of South Valley, the town of Elko was annexed to Coldspring and South Valley in 1965, leaving Coldspring with an area of 40,819 acres. The Allegany Territory of the Seneca Nation borders a portion of the town, while 12,210 acres of the town are part of Allegany State Park.
ACCORDING TO the book “Cattaraugus County,” Coldspring had the finest timber of any town in the county. The Holland Land Company’s first sale in Coldspring took place in 1819. The many streams provided excellent waterpower for milling and transportation to markets.
The first sawmill in the town of Coldspring was built by the federal government on Saw Mill Run for the Senecas. Primarily a lumber town, a large number of sawmills were built including the mills of Morse & Wyman’s, Price & Culver. The first grist mill, Quaker Mill, was located in what was known as Elko.
The first steam sawmill in Cattaraugus County was erected in Coldspring by Nye & White in 1846. When the timber supply dwindled, residents began the agricultural industry with farming and raising crops.
The Atlantic & Great Western Railroad, which later became the New York, Pennsylvania & Ohio railroad, ran east to west through Coldspring with a station at Steamburg. The Western New York & Pennsylvania crosses the southeast corner of the town, but had no station. The Cold Spring Railroad Company was incorporated in 1839 with intentions of building a wooden railway, but was never built.
One of several communities within the town of Coldspring was the hamlet of Cold Spring, spelled with two words. In its glory days, the hamlet had three hotels, sawmills, a store, three taverns and a doctor. The post office, once officially designated as “Ten Mile Spring,” sent the mail out weekly by horseback. With the coming of the railroad, the principal business interests of Cold Spring, which was a well-known lumbering center, went to Steamburg and the hamlet was left to the Seneca Nation.
Tina Hyde, town supervisor and bicentennial committee member, said Steamburg had the first steam-powered lumber mill in the county. The book, “Cattaraugus County,” says the village of Steamburg derived its name from the number of steam mills located in the area.
The village’s development is attributed to the coming of the New York, Pennsylvania & Ohio Railroad. Steamburg once contained three general stores, two hotels, a saw and planing mill, a shoe shop, a post office, two blacksmith shops, a meat market, a church, town hall, school, physician’s office and several grocery stores.
ALL THAT remains from the old days is the former milk plant, a church, town hall, a post office and some houses. Other communities within the town are long gone but included Hardscrabble, Lebanon, Price Corners and Bunker Hill.
According to “Cattaraugus County,” the Annin Fish Hatchery, now known as the Randolph Fish Hatchery, began in 1868 as Trout Grove Fishery. The hatchery bred mainly brook trout, along with brown, German and California mountain trout. The facility contains a large number of pure soft water springs which never freeze.
A bicentennial event is currently being planned by committee members Tina Hyde, Dan Godfrey, Dave Chapman, Dakota Skinner, Joe Young, Randal Brooks and Sue Cox. The one-day celebration is expected to include a parade, chicken BBQ, classic car show, beard contest, bouncy house, vendors, a historical photo display, fireworks and a firemen’s water battle that is not to be missed.
Hyde said they are currently looking for parade units including American Legions, VFW posts, marching bands, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, 4-H clubs, classic cars, bicyclists, horses and riders. They are also seeking vendors as well as old photographs of Steamburg and other places in the town of Coldspring.
The committee is hoping to make this event resemble celebrations of the 1800s. Hyde said the committee talked about, but has not confirmed, having a period costume contest.
“We’re doing the beard contest, for sure, and we hope to have a pie baking contest as well as a quilt raffle because those are the sort of things people would have done long ago in the 1800s,” she said.
For more information, contact Hyde at (716) 969-3567 or visit the town’s website at townofcoldspringny.gov. Contact Godfrey at (716) 640-5642 to enter the car show.