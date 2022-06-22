Total Senior Care receives new buses

OLEAN — The transportation needs of area seniors received a lift with the announcement that Total Senior Care has received two new buses for participant transportation at the Olean facility.
“Transportation is a critical issue for seniors in accessing health services,” said Melissa Sullivan, President & CEO of Total Senior Care. “These new buses will help ensure our participants will have comfortable, convenient transportation to our services and providers when and where they need it. This is a wonderful addition to our robust lineup of participant services.”
Total Senior Care is a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), designed to provide seniors with the best in health and long-term care in order to keep them safe and secure in their homes and community.
Total Senior Care is partnering with First Transit to provide this service. The buses are getting detailed and should be ready for service for medical appointments within the next few weeks. The buses are handicapped accessible and meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
“We applied for a grant in 2019, and due to delays with COVID the buses are finally here,” said Roxanne Padlo, executive program director at Total Senior Care in Olean. “The need is great. These buses couldn’t have come at a better time.”
For more information on Total Senior Care, call (716) 379-8474 or visit totalseniorcare.org.