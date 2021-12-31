COVID, COVID and more COVID. As much as Americans wanted to think and speak of almost anything else, the coronavirus and its virulent presence remained overarching in daily life in 2021 — even surging yet again beginning this past fall.
So, unfortunately, year two of COVID-19 loomed over private and public life, causing households and individuals to navigate vaccinations, testing and the ups and downs of public measures put in place in the hope to stopping the spread of the virus.
COVID-19 was the No. 1 story of 2021, as judged by the Olean Times Herald editorial staff.
1. COVID claims more than 200 area lives as debates over masks, vaccines rage
Cattaraugus County’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, had one word to describe the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic — “Tumultuous.”
More than 150 Cattaraugus County residents died from COVID-19 during 2021, the second year of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 9,100 county residents contracted the virus, up from 2,621 people who developed COVID-19 in 2020.
Up to Thursday, Allegany County reported 5,364 cases, compared to 1,907 in 2020 when there was limited vaccine availability. In addition, 83 deaths were reported, compared to 53 the year before.
“It has just been a rocky road,” Watkins said. “It’s had its highs and lows.”
The highs were in June and July when cases were in the single digits — or none at all on some days. The lows have been every day someone dies a premature death from the virus. There have been as many as eight deaths reported in one day.
Those outcomes also take a toll on families, hospital staff and at the health department, Watkins said.
“We’ve had no break here at the health department. We have to meet demand” for testing, vaccination clinics and now boosters. There is also the notifying residents of test results, and making wellness calls for active cases and those in contact quarantine.
For several weeks last month, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties were among the highest in COVID-19 testing positivity.
“This has taken a toll on our community,” Watkins. “It has taken a toll on our staff” known as COVID fatigue.
The most recent variant, omicron, has been found to be highly transmissible, but its effects on the human body may be milder than delta.
The year 2021 started off promising, as groups of eligible people stepped up for their first dose of the vaccine. With local supplies limited, some people went great distances to get their first jab — Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse for example. Then supplies improved.
As everyone age 18 and older became eligible, local interest in the vaccine began to lag.
This week, the county’s vaccination rate stood at 63.6% of those age 18 and older and 54.6% of the entire population.
While about 80% of new cases this fall were unvaccinated, about 20% of the nearly 2,000 cases in November were breakthroughs. The first day of December started off with 100 new cases and a record eight deaths.
On Dec. 31, 2020, the county recorded its 50th death. This year ended at 210, with 160 new deaths.
As cases began declining in June 2020 and vaccinations climbed, mask rules were relaxed. Then, case numbers started to climb through the summer.
Since students returned to school in the fall, 635 have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 226 teachers and staff. The actual number is higher because Olean City Schools latest numbers were not included in the latest state Report Card.
As the delta variant became responsible for more cases in the late summer, it also began to claim more lives. Western New York was showing the highest rate of positive cases to the number of daily tests. Cattaraugus County often led the state in daily positivity, along with Allegany County, which has a lower vaccination rate.
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, Erie County imposed a mask requirement in response to rising rates. Cattaraugus County legislators said they would not follow suit despite even higher rates.
In early December, Gov. Kathy Hochul imposed a mask requirement indoors in nearly all buildings except private homes.
In response, Cattaraugus County said it could not enforce the mandate — even in county-owned buildings.
Several businesses have criticized county lawmakers for not backing the mandate.
2. Siemens closes up shop in North Olean
Rumors flowed freely over the fate of hundreds of jobs in North Olean after Siemens spun off its oil and gas-related businesses in September 2020. But a month into 2021, the truth was known.
On Feb. 2, Siemens Energy officials announced that all manufacturing would leave Olean for facilities around the globe, sending more than 530 workers to the unemployment line over the next year and a half. More than 300 administration, research and development and other positions are expected to remain at this time.
Once over the initial shock of losing a manufacturer which called Olean home for more than a century, city and county officials asked what was next for the 88-acre campus with almost 1 million square feet of floor space.
Officials have been hopeful to find a new owner for the site, with rumors ranging from Amazon warehousing to manufacturers seeking a skilled workforce, in-place infrastructure and a turn-key facility — all of which Olean offers. In late September, city and economic development officials noted a serious interest by an established manufacturer, but that effort appeared to have fizzled out by the end of the year. City officials had also hoped to lure Great Lakes Cheese to build a new factory on the site, but a location in Farmersville was chosen instead.
The site remains listed online for $7.5 million.
JCC announced a $1.66 million agreement on Dec. 3 with Siemens Energy for funds to help the local economy. One million dollars is to be set aside for small business startups, and 75% of that is for new energy supply chain development. JCC also will receive $400,000 to develop a curriculum in clean energy, and another $250,000 is set aside to match costs for staffing and the development of a 10-year strategic plan for the city.
In addition, the city received $90,000 in aid from the state in mid-December to help cover a comprehensive plan update to better position the city’s government and economy moving forward.
3. Cuba? Belvidere? No, Franklinville to be new home of Great Lakes Cheese
What was hoped to be a slam dunk for Allegany County turned into a quick win for Cattaraugus County as a $505 million cheese plant project hopped counties.
The Allegany County Industrial Development Agency had spent the better part of two years helping Great Lake Cheese select a site to replace the current facility south of Cuba. In the end, however, an unwilling seller wanting millions for the 200-acre site in the town of Amity led to the board threatening eminent domain proceedings to land the largest economic development project in the county’s history.
But in May, citing concerns over acquiring the site and extending a power line, GLC pulled out of the Belvidere site.
Things were looking bleak for the 230 people working in Cuba, as GLC considered a site in Genesee County. However, the loss of the workforce skills and the cost to ship milk that far away put the company back at square one.
A few weeks later, in early June, a dairy farmer from Freedom, Jason Schwab, called GLC and offered 200 acres at routes 16 and 98 on the Franklinville-Farmersville town line.
Only 15 miles away, company officials hope the site will retain the current workers as well as bringing on another 200. In addition, area farmers were pleased to keep the facility close at hand, and local officials cheered the benefits to the rest of the town’s economy.
The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, county lawmakers and other development officials swung into action. The county legislature approved $400,000 for site studies — including soils and archeological — to demonstrate the site was shovel ready. Later, the legislature pledged $5.8 million to help pay to extend a water line and sewer line to the site from Franklinville. The IDA helped shepherd the studies and efforts to bring sufficient electricity to the site.
The company plans to break ground at the site this spring.
4. Area businesses, groups attempt return to normalcy amid COVID
After a tough year with restrictions limiting the number of activities and entertainment people could take part in during 2020, many favorite weekend hotspots and annual community events returned this year.
The first sign that there would be less staying at home came in early February when the city of Olean reported that public ice skating would return Feb. 8. AMC Entertainment separately announced that the AMC Allegany 8 theater would open Feb. 5 under updated state guidelines.
Both facilities closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While some activities were allowed at the ice rink this winter, the movie theater remained shuttered for almost a year.
Several events by the Great Olean Area Chamber returned in 2021, as well as the addition of some new ones. The Home Show Palooza and Community-wide Yard Sale in May were the first two in a line of events that also included three StrOlean days in June, August and October; the return of the Gus Macker in June; Taste of Olean and Art in the Park in July; and Santa Claus Lane Parade in November. The chamber also introduced a few new events, including the Wing Crawl and Jingle Bell Jubilee.
Sixteen months after closing due to COVID-19, Cattaraugus County Senior Wellness and Nutrition sites reopened six of its 10 dining sites in June, welcome news for the several hundred older county residents used to eating with friends.
After paring down celebrations in 2020, local American Legions, Veterans of Foreign Wars and other veterans organizations welcomed the community back to their annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies.
During the summer, the main pool at War Veterans Park remained closed due to a nationwide lifeguard shortage, leaving only the wading pool at Franchot Park open.
Good Times of Olean, the city’s largest events center, returned to limited operations late in 2021, mostly notably bowling. The firm was hit hard by COVID in 2020, even listing the property for sale.
Both Cattaraugus and Allegany county fairs returned this summer after canceling the events in 2020. The 176th Allegany County Fair boasted the horse and tractor pulls, a rodeo and the always-popular demolition derby in its triumphant return to Angelica July 19-24. The 178th Cattaraugus County Fair made up for lost time Aug. 1-7 after a year’s hiatus as paid attendance was up by about 25% over 2019 figures to more than 100,000 for seven days, officials reported.
By late August, college students returned to campus at both Jamestown Community College in Olean and St. Bonaventure University in Allegany. Officials at both said they were taking the safety of students and staff alike seriously with precautions in place to make sure classes could be held in person.
Meanwhile, the area’s public schools also had students return to campus, but not without some pushback from parents wishing to see the students go mask-free in opposition to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement requiring everyone wear masks in school. As COVID-19 cases rose across the region throughout fall, several districts transitioned to remote learning for students and closing school buildings for several days or even a couple of weeks at a time.
5. Olean General Hospital struggles with COVID, other challenges
From fines for unsterilized tools to anger over moving beds from Bradford to Olean — and all during a global pandemic — Upper Allegheny Health System and its member hospitals saw a number of challenges.
In January, UAHS announced the shift of most Bradford Regional Medical Center acute and surgical care to Olean General Hospital while reducing inpatient bed counts from over 100 to 10. Petitions were launched, a grassroots group was formed to save hospital services and UAHS officials talked to the media to try to quell rumors. As of April 1, all surgical services and intensive care moved to Olean. Bradford was left with mostly outpatient services and an emergency room.
In March, the New York State Nurses Association said that 753 complaints were filed by nurses and provided to hospital management between 2019 and 2020, with more than 2,800 nurse signatures signed on to reports. Nurse descriptions that accompanied the POAs “tell a troubling story of what is really going on inside New York hospitals,” the association said, including one nurse for seven or eight patients at a time in need of more care.
Administrators noted that high workload was exacerbated by the pandemic and staff burnout leading to resignations, and the announcement by the nurses’ association coincided with an annual push for mandatory staffing legislation in Albany. Instead, administrators said a push should be on getting more nurses through training and into the workforce — with the state Department of Health reporting in 2020 that an additional 24,000 nurses would have to be trained and hired to fulfill such a mandate statewide.
In late May, state and federal agencies announced a $2.7 million settlement between the governments and UAHS over accusations the group treated dental patients with improperly sterilized tools for several years. According to the settlement, a former dentist filed a lawsuit in 2013 accusing UAHS for not purchasing enough dental handpieces to allow for heat sterilization after each use at OGH, BRMC and two clinics.
In June, nursing union members and others protested out front of the hospital, calling for higher wages, improved staffing ratios and more hires to aid with the influx of patients due to the pandemic. At the end of November, administrators and nurses union officials agreed to a new contract with up to 14% raises.
In July, UAHS CEO Jeff Zewe resigned, and was replaced as an interim CEO by Mary LaRowe, president and CEO of Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk.
Amid a statewide mandate that hospital staff get vaccinated for COVID-19, almost a dozen staff reportedly quit in September. However, several later returned with vaccinations to their jobs, administrators said.
Making their annual report in December, officials said 2020 ended with a loss of more than $9 million, and 2021 looked to be a loss of $10 million. As the year comes to an end, there’s no end in sight to COVID, or to the financial plight of more rural hospitals every year.
All the time, hospital staff and administrators juggled COVID-19, from lulls in the summer to a wave beginning in September that proved to be the deadliest since the pandemic began.
6. Tom Reed, once eying governor run, announces retirement after misconduct
A year ago, Rep. Tom Reed was making plans to run against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2022.
His plans went up in flames as the Washington Post reported a former lobbyist accused Reed of sexual misconduct in a Minneapolis bar in 2017.
Cuomo faced multiple sexual harassment allegations from 11 women, including nine state employees, and resigned Aug. 24.
Reed, R-Corning, subsequently issued an apology, and said he would not be running for any political office in 2022 -- ending his tenure in Congress at six terms.
He was elected in 2010 to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Eric Massa, who resigned over allegations of sexual harassment of a male staffer.
After the news broke, the House Ethics Committee announced it would investigate the incident. The committee has not announced any action against Reed. He remains in his seat on the Ways and Means Committee.
The congressman gave up the co-chairmanship of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of House members. He remains a member of the group.
The congressman also gave up has weekly telephone press conferences and has maintained a diminished public schedule since the Minneapolis incident.
Reed sparked outrage from a number of his supporters for his support of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Reed joined a dozen other Republicans in voting for the bill.
The fate of the 11-county 23rd Congressional District Reed represents remains up in the air. Initial redistricting maps show the district being absorbed into Buffalo and Rochester area districts and the district to the east of the 23rd which includes the Binghamton area.
Several Republicans have announced plans to run in a primary if the 23rd district remains somewhat intact, including State Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County. Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Robert Keis Sr., however, wants former State Sen. Cathy Young.
7. Turnover in Olean school leadership amid controversy
An Olean City School District principal and the superintendent both resigned weeks apart following months of public scrutiny and tense Board of Education meetings.
The school board Nov. 10 accepted the resignation of Joel Whitcher as co-principal at Olean Intermediate Middle School submitted for purposes of retirement.
After a series of videos showing Whitcher preaching as pastor at the Fresh Fire Worship Center were shared on Facebook in mid-September, dozens of community members had been attending school board meetings weekly to voice their thoughts on the matter, some in support of Whitcher’s personal views and others in opposition of his comments.
In the videos, Whitcher made comments on religion, sexual identity, politics, COVID-19 and mental health, among others.
More than 100 community members attended a Sept. 21 school board meeting, held two days after the videos were widely shared, some expressing concern, while others support.
Whitcher was placed on administrative leave sometime between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5.
On Nov. 30, Rick Moore, who had been superintendent since 2017, suddenly resigned as well, also citing the reason as retirement.
In recent months, the district had drawn the ire of several outspoken parents and community members over restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic — including requiring everyone to wear masks in school buildings — and the actions of Whitcher.
On Dec. 17, the Olean school board appointed Dr. Karen Geelan as interim superintendent.
8. Homicide cases, fatal accidents mar 2021
It was another notable year in terms of criminal incidents and accidental deaths in the Southern Tier.
Olean resident Tifany Michelle Prescott was charged with causing the death of Ryan Frair in a January car crash in Ceres, Pa. Frair, 24, of Lima was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
William H. Mandelare, 80, of Brockport, was killed April 7 when a single-engine plane crashed after take-off from the Great Valley Airport. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb said an eyewitness reported the plane appeared to have trouble right after it took off. Severely injured was Raymond E. Groetsch, 72, of Brockport, who was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. Federal investigators reported that mechanical failure was likely not the cause of the crash.
A 2020 confession and a search for the remains of then-septuagenarian Flossie Wilbur of Angelica, who vanished without a trace 36 years ago, hit another dead end after a confession from the alleged killer and a massive search.
Two residents of McKean County, Pa., were charged for taking part in the riot on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. One, William Blauser of Ludlow, has pleaded guilty to allegations of involvement. The other, Pauline Bauer of Kane, has mounted a defense that international media has dubbed “truly bizarre,” claiming she’s not a person, but a divinely powered vessel of God.
Jeremiah Desjarlais of Salamanca was sentenced to 25 years to life on the murder conviction, 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for his first-degree assault conviction and 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for a first-degree strangulation conviction — all for the strangulation death of Salamanca native Chad Skoken in January 2020. Derrick C. Marsh of Salamanca was also convicted of first-degree assault in the strangulation death of Skoken and sentenced to 18 years in state prison and five years’ post-release supervision on the first-degree assault charge.
Cattaraugus County Jail inmate Daniel P. Klein, of Olean, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the May 2 death of an Olean-area man, Franklin Chase, who had been awaiting trial for a parole violation. An autopsy and toxicology tests ruled Chase’s death was an overdose. The substance which caused his death was not identified.
Logan C. Redeye, 18, of Limestone, and Jordan M. Hardy, 18, of Derrick City, Pa., were both killed in an Aug. 6 accident on Barnum Road in Olean. Two other juveniles, whose ages were not released, were in the vehicle and had non-life-threatening injuries.
In a Halloween night vandalism stunt, thousands of dollars in damage was made to 10 to 15 gravestones and a mausoleum in Mount View Cemetery.
Theodore E. Coffie, apprehended in a Nov. 18 raid by Jamestown police, was wanted by Olean police in connection to the March 24 killing of Alexis Figueroa Torres in Olean. Coffie was indicted by a Cattaraugus County grand jury on the charges of second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony. He was housed in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail.
9. Business projects keep progressing
With an improving economy and unemployment rates decreasing, a number of business opportunities occurred in the region this year.
Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets announced Feb. 8 the stores will be merged and nearly double their collective footprint in the Northeast. The stores will retain their branding, officials said, with Tops operations continuing out of the Williamsville headquarters.
In April, Napoleon Engineering Services announced plans to more than double the size of its Johnson Street headquarters and factory with a 24,000-square-foot addition to its 21,000-square-foot facility. Napoleon plans a $1.5 million investment in the expansion and equipment, including racking, computers and machinery used in the manufacture of ball bearings.
The Hampton Inn & Suites officially opened its doors June 24, the long-delayed conclusion of a project that began nearly three years ago. Developed, owned and operated by Hart Hotels Inc. and The Krog Group, the $11 million 90-room hotel is the first new building in the Olean Gateway site along Buffalo Street.
In late July, the new owner of Olean Center Mall announced plans for a $18.5 million senior housing and renovation project at the aging downtown site. On Dec. 29, the state announced $2 million to assist the effort.
In August, Cornell Capital Holdings purchased the long-neglected former Allegany Kmart property with plans to convert part of the building into business space and the rest into climate-controlled storage space.
The Western New York Land Conservancy and the Friends of the Allegany Wildlands announced a $310,000 matching gift to save the Allegany Wildlands, a 200-acre unglaciated section of the Allegheny Plateau across the Allegheny Reservoir from Allegany State Park. The total fundraising goal to preserve the Allegany Wildlands is $879,000, which must be secured by Dec. 31.
Mike John Painting Contractor Inc., plans to spend $9.6 million on the brownfield cleanup to make way for the construction of a 15,000-square-foot building for a paint shop and administrative offices.
With $7.5 million from two state programs, the CDS Monarch Inc. State Street Apartments project at 422 E. State St. is within $3 million of an expected $10 million project that aims to convert the warehouse into 46 apartments, of which 14 will be reserved for homeless families accessing services through Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc.
10. After long road, Dems net 6 Council seats but sit out mayoral race
Ward 4 Alderman Kevin Dougherty, who had taken flak for statements during meetings and on social media, resigned at the end of January to take a post in the city’s Department of Public Works.
After interviewing candidates, Republican Mayor Bill Aiello appointed former Republican alderman Linda Edstrom to the post. However, the Common Council declined in March to even bring Edstrom’s appointment up for vote, noting that as a candidate she would have an unfair advantage over others in November. Steve Barnard, the Republican who lost his 2015 reelection bid to Dougherty, was tapped to fill the seat through the end of the year after indicating he would not run.
A pair of primaries for the Republican and Democratic nods led to Edstrom facing newcomer Sonya McCall on the Democratic line. In a relatively peaceful race compared to that for the seat in 2019, McCall was victorious with 142 votes to Edstrom’s 103.
Also winning a full term was Vernon Robinson Jr., an independent on the Democratic line in Ward 6. Robinson was the third alderman for the ward in 2020 after two resignations earlier that year, and became the first Black city council member upon his appointment. In 2021 he became the first to win an election to the council.
And in other election news, Aiello won a third term as mayor. Despite endorsing six of the seven sitting council members, city Democrats chose for the first time in memory to not to run a candidate for mayor. Gary Harvey Jr., running on the Working Families third party line and on an independent line, was the only challenger. Aiello won by roughly a three-to-one margin over Harvey.
Also of note is that for the first time in recent memory, a mayoral election was not one of the top five stories in the Times Herald year-in-review.