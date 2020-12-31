1 COVID-19 rocks region
Historically, the Times Herald polls staff on the top 10 stories of the year to compile the list. This year, however, the poll only included places 2 through 10, as there was no question to what the top story of the year would be — the COVID-19 pandemic.
SARS-CoV-2, better known as COVID-19 or coronavirus, was first reported in China in December 2019. The first local mention of the disease was published in the Times Herald on Jan. 27, with health officials reporting they were trying to prepare for the disease if it came to the area.
It was not a case of if, but when.
The first confirmed case in Cattaraugus County was reported March 27. By April 6, 10 cases had been reported. The first fatality was reported April 21.
Unemployment across the region skyrocketed after the shutdowns to levels not seen for generations. The rate in Cattaraugus County jumped to 17.6% in April, only again dipping below 10% in August. Allegany County, already hurting from a recent factory closure, saw its rate peak at 13.2%.
While many businesses were able to eventually reopen, some saw permanent job losses due to the lost business, while others closed their doors for good.
Schools shut down, sending parents, teachers and students scrambling to handle lessons, school lunches and other logistics. Athletics — just short of winter-season playoffs — were terminated. High school graduations like at Olean High School moved outside into cars.
Colleges sent students home early, relying on virtual classes and graduations to mark achievements.
Popular events that would normally bring out thousands of locals were canceled. The Memorial Day parade, StrOlean events, Taste of Olean and other Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce events fell by the wayside.
Even the Santa Claus Lane parade was canceled, replaced with a single fire truck with Santa rolling down North Union Street the Friday night after Thanksgiving.
And while many residents took the precautions seriously and the loss of activities and business opportunities in stride, others did not. Even elected officials — from city alderman to the highest office in the land — declared that the virus was overhyped, not dangerous and would even disappear after the Nov. 3 election as a ploy to unseat the president.
The disease did not.
Despite slow growth over the summer, by Election Day, the 495th case was reported in Cattaraugus County, with 18 deaths. In less than two months, those numbers had grown to more than 2,300 cases, hundreds of hospitalizations and 45 deaths.
In Allegany County, COVID-19 cases were above 1,800, with more than 50 deaths reported by the end of the year — despite a population significantly smaller than that of Cattaraugus County.
Nursing homes were particularly hard hit, with almost all Allegany County deaths being traced to nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
But beyond the numbers came stories of those suffering — and those trying to help.
Restaurants like Rafi’s Platter offered free meals to those in need. Joann Fabric provided kits for local sewing hobbyists to crank out much-needed face masks for medical personnel. The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation and the United Way of Cattaraugus County created a response fund, with tens of thousands of dollars in grants going to help local nonprofits impacted by shutdowns, lost giving opportunities and skyrocketing demand for resources.
Some hope seemed to return toward the end of the year, though.
The first vaccines began arriving in the county in December, with healthcare professionals given first priority. It is unknown when the vaccine will become available to the general public.
2 New owners, major developments at long-sought sites across region
In any other year, four major development projects would be vying for the No. 1 position in the Times Herald’s top 10 list. But 2020 was not just any year.
Despite unemployment levels temporarily spiking to highs not seen since the Great Depression, several large-scale projects made significant strides in 2020. Some of the highlights include:
A new owner and a new name are giving Olean’s 101-107 N. Union St. a new lease on life.
City Urban Renewal Agency officials hosted a ceremonial key exchange on Nov. 19 for the buildings, now dubbed First National by new owners Savarino Companies of Buffalo. The former Manufacturers Hanover building had sat vacant since 1994.
“Olean has lived for over 25 years with an abandoned building in the center of our city,” said Mayor Bill Aiello. “And, today as we pass these keys to Savarino Companies we look to the future and imagine a corner that is once again full of energy and activity.”
It should not take long, said Sam Savarino, CEO of the development firm, noting that work on 21 apartments, an art gallery, cafe and public eating area would begin construction shortly. The $13 million project is expected to take most of 2021, with the first tenants expected to move in the late fall.
First meeting Aiello in 2016, Savarino came forward in 2017 with a formal proposal to redevelop the structure into a boutique hotel, apartments and commercial space. The plan was later changed to a focus on low-income housing, but following discussions with city and local business leaders, developers changed plans toward market rate apartments only.
In 2018, the state awarded $2 million to the project via the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, the largest allocation from the fund.
A specialist in restoring old malls to economic vibrancy has purchased the Olean Center Mall.
Officials announced Dec. 21 that Angelo Ingrassia of Rochester has purchased the 44-year-old mall from its original owners Zamias Group for an undisclosed amount.
Aiello said the city received a lead this summer to connect Ingrassia to the mall’s owners.
As of Monday, the mall’s 13 open business tenants include two anchor stores, nine storefronts, a kiosk and KeyBank on an outparcel.
Ground was broken for the mall on Aug. 13, 1976, and the grand opening was held Aug. 6, 1977. It started as a 319,000-square-foot mall on a 24-acre site in downtown Olean employing nearly 1,000 people and generating more than $25 million in retail sales. Of the stores now open in the mall, two — Renna’s Pizza and Kay Jewelers — were original tenants. Starting in the early 1990s, a steady exodus of businesses occurred, sped up by the 2008 financial crisis.
Zamias officials previously told the city they were planning redevelopment efforts, but those did not come to fruition.
Ingrassia’s task is not as overwhelming in appearance as another troubled mall he recently purchased.
Skyview on the Ridge, in Irondequoit, opened with fanfare in 1990, but was shuttered in 2008 after years of declining occupancy and a reputation for crime. The property sat empty for six years before Ingrassia purchased it at a sheriff’s auction for $100,000 in 2016. Several large projects at the site are under development. Construction of a $9.5 million community center, funded primarily by a $7.25 million town bond approved by a public referendum began in January. Former anchors are under redevelopment as a 73-unit senior apartment complex and the new home of Rochester Regional Health’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing.
The year started out rough for Wellsville, as unemployment spiked as Curtiss-Wright followed through on its promise to shutter the former Dresser-Rand plant on Coats Street in March.
But county and local officials had already been working on leads to find a new user for the half-million square foot facility.
And on Dec. 19, officials announced that the Wellsville Business Park would be created at the site.
Purchased by Rochester investors Allen Knauf and Joe Meindl, the site can be adapted to suit the needs of industry, warehousing or other concerns.
Noting the partners had signed a non-disclosure agreement with previous owner Siemens, the word got out that the partners were looking for tenants — and multiple inquiries had been received before the business park had even been announced.
Knauf noted that across the nation industrialists are looking for worksites and skilled workforces. He said that Wellsville and the area has the skilled workers, and that the former Dresser-Rand facility offers a modern space coupled with low-cost village electric along with highway and rail access. Regional development officials noted that Western New York’s occupancy rate for such spaces is at 85% and many industrial businesses do not need to have immediate access to Buffalo.
After more than a decade of planning and false starts, a new business has opened at Allegany County’s busiest junction.
Quicklee’s travel center opened for business Aug. 24, following construction during COVID-19 and a long-delayed water line to the site in Belvidere.
First proposed in the mid-2000s to get water to a water park destination in Belvidere, original efforts to create a water district to handle the line were thwarted by the Office of the State Comptroller as financially unfeasible. In 2012, the Allegany County Board of Legislators bonded $3.5 million for the line, and more recently a public benefit corporation was established to manage the system. Those funds were enough to build the line and purchase all of the surrounding property at the truck stop site at the corner of Route 19 and County Route 20, near the interchange with Interstate 86.
Primary construction was completed in 2019, but right-of-way issues for a small stretch stalled the final work.
Construction of the travel center started around New Year’s, with the foundation poured in the winter and the enclosure completed in March.
Officials are continuing to develop a planned hotel and conference center for the site, as well.
3 Back Lives Matter protests come to area
The death of a Black man at the hands of law enforcement halfway across the country brought out locals to call for changes in policing in the area.
On May 25, George Floyd of Minneapolis, Minn., was killed while being arrested by police. Videos from witnesses and security cameras released the next day sparked outrage over police brutality, especially toward Blacks and other minority groups. It also started a resurgence in the decentralized Black Lives Matter movement, created in 2013 following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting of Trayvon Martin.
Nationwide, protests erupted in cities, with Olean being no different.
The first protest, held May 31, drew hundreds to Olean’s Lincoln Park. Unlike protests nationwide that devolved into violence between protesters and counter-protesters, as well as looting and other vandalism, Olean’s protests were only marked by a handful of scuffles between BLM supporters and what city police referred to as “outside agitators” coming to provoke a response.
Several more protests, with slowly declining participation, occurred through the summer and fall. In addition, protests were held in other communities across the region, including Franklinville, Cuba, Wellsville and Bradford, Pa.
But not everyone was on board. National polls showed that two in three Americans expressed some support for the movement in June, but by September that number had fallen to 55%, with large declines among whites and Hispanics. Locally, signs of “All Lives Matter” as a retort to the movement possibly even outweighed the number of displays in support.
City officials hosted a series of town hall meetings, with residents declaring a need for reform. After the meetings, two committees were set up with members of the public — one focusing on police reform mandated by an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June, the second looking at diversity and inclusion in city government and services.
Criticism of the police reform committee was reported in December, shortly after the committee finally formed after Mayor Bill Aiello sought feedback from the state on the operation of the committee, as well as getting agreement from prospective members to serve. In addition, the announcement that the chairmanship of the committee would be given to the police chief was also criticized. It is also worth noting that the committee had met twice by the end of the year, with an April 1 deadline looming under threat of lost state aid for not completing the review.
4 Murders shock several communities
Domestic violence and arguments amongst acquaintances led to several murder charges across the region in 2020, while a long-cold case warmed up following a deathbed confession.
On Jan. 11, two Salamanca men allegedly strangled Chad Skoken, 38, to death following a fight over a racial slur.
Prosecutors charged Jeremiah DesJarlais and Derrick Marsh with several felony charges each, including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, assault and evidence tampering charges. Skoken was found dead by police about a day after he died in a garage off Salamanca’s Waite Avenue.
In February, an Allegany County grand jury decided there was enough evidence to try a Clarksville teen for the 2019 murder of his parents.
The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office reported William J. Larson Jr., was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder, arson and evidence tampering charges after allegedly killing his parents, William Larson Sr., 67, and Lisa Larson, 49, on Nov. 5, 2019. On Nov. 21, prosecutors said the younger Larson lit a fire on a pool table in an attempt to cover up the deaths, later fleeing from law enforcement after firefighters discovered the bodies and leading to a day-long manhunt in the hills around Obi and West Clarksville.
At a preliminary hearing in November, it was revealed that in a videotaped interview Larson confessed to killing his father, but he claimed the elder Larson killed Lisa Larson in the family home on Courtney Hollow Road.
A body was found wrapped in a sheet and plastic bags near Stannards in Allegany County in March, leading to charges against seven people.
Troopers said they found the body of Nicholas A. Burdge, 23, of Wellsville, along Jack Bridge Road. Authorities later determined that Burdge was tied to a chair and beaten to death in a village of Wellsville home before being bound and dumped into the Genesee River.
Individuals in age from 17 to 41 were charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and other charges in connection to the case, with several charges added in the ensuing months. .
Authorities also charged a Buffalo man on April 24 for allegedly murdering his estranged wife in the town of Allen .
Troopers reported that Philip M. Farren, 52, was accused of traveling to a residence on Holdridge Road and murdering Amber Farren. When authorities arrived after a request for a welfare check, Philip Farren said the victim had left, but on a second visit, troopers found the suspect attempting to dismember the body.
On July 3, a Little Valley man was held on attempted murder and assault charges after allegedly shooting his residential tenant in Farmersville.
During an argument that day, troopers said Langdon, the owner of the property, got into an argument with an unidentified 40-year-old man. Using what police said was a legally-owned handgun, Langdon is accused of shooting the man several times. The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
In mid-July, a 35-year-old disappearance case in Allegany County is possibly solved as a terminal cancer patient has reportedly given his deathbed confession.
David Sherk, a neighbor of missing Angelica resident Flossie Wilbur, who at age 75 disappeared from her home in August 1985, was at the time in a Wyoming County medical facility with terminal cancer when he allegedly confessed to murdering Wilbur.
Wilbur’s car was found open at her home, with groceries still inside, 35 years ago. Sherk was Wilbur’s neighbor, and members of the community noted a dislike for Wilbur, possibly a motive for her disappearance.
Acting on the confession, a search by law enforcement near the Almond Dam was inconclusive.
Cuba Police said that a husband and wife died following an apparent murder-suicide at their home in August.
Barbara E. Ramsey, 57, and Timothy A. Ramsey, 60, both of 9231 Health Camp Road, were found dead in their home after police were asked to perform a welfare check.
Officers reported that Barbara Ramsey suffered multiple injuries leading to her death, while Timothy Ramsey had suffered a single gunshot wound, with authorities identifying Timothy Ramsey as the suspect.
5 City infrastructure work, delayed by COVID, moves forward
Several major city infrastructure projects moved forward in 2020, but due to COVID-19 delays and public outcry, few were completed.
Due to COVID-related supply issues, construction on the Walkable Olean Phase 2 project was postponed to August, instead of the April start originally sought.
The project to narrow crossings at the corner of Front and Main streets continued through the fall. However, about two months’ worth of work are left on the $1.33 million project. Work along Main Street to North Union Street was delayed until early 2021.
Work on Walkable Olean Phase 3 — East State Street near Lincoln Park — was pushed back to a late 2021 start.
However, work to replace a century-old water line in the Oak Hill neighborhood continued despite being snagged on COVID-19. The first phase of the new line was completed and put into service this year after years of planning and grant hunting to cover the almost $2 million estimated cost. Another phase, from 10th Street to 15th Street, is planned for 2021. The late start to the project this year, and the desire to pave the entire street at once, pushed repaving to 2021 for residents long complaining of poor road conditions.
A new pump station to fill the Stardust reservoir began in the late summer, but was held up after neighbors complained about the proximity to homes and the limited information on the project.
Residents hosted city officials several times near the site, as well as made demands to better integrate the project into the neighborhood — such as removing a large radio tower, improving the landscaping and limiting noise.
6 Tempest continues over Alle-Catt Wind Farm
A $455 million Alle-Cattt Wind Farm, under development by Chicago-based Invenergy, was first proposed three years ago, but several court battles, local laws and approval from the state for the project all made headlines in 2020.
Under the plan, the 340 megawatt project would stretch across three counties and be the largest such development in the state. About half of the 117 600-foot-tall turbines would be located in the towns of Farmersville and Freedom in Cattaraugus County.
Following the election of new board members, the Farmersville town board declared a 2019 town law on wind power — which would have allowed the development — void during the first meeting of the year. Later in the year, the town approved more restrictive siting requirements.
In February, Alle-Catt sued the town board over its new law.
Also in January, an appeal by Alle-Catt to have the 2018 Freedom town wind law thrown out was denied.
In June, the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment granted a certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need to Alle-Catt Wind Farm LLC for the 340 megawatt wind farm stretching over three counties. In September, the siting board denied petitions from Farmersville and Freedom to rehear the approval.
The Farmersville town board voted in October to appeal the decision, as well as to terminate a road-use agreement with Alle-Catt, claiming that the agreement was one-sided and would not cover the cost of repairs. In addition, the board also revoked the permit for a meteorological observation tower.
In December, Alle-Catt sued the board over terminating the agreements.
7. Nonprofits make moves, aim for development
Several nonprofits closed on large real estate deals this year, looking toward 2021 as a time to build and expand operations to the benefit of the community.
The Connection will see a new use, thanks to InTandem.
During an Olean city planning board meeting in November, InTandem officials outlined their plans to reuse the former call center on Wayne Street to expand offices for offices to house behavioral health staff.
Purchased in February from Park Center Development for $800,000, the structure had been vacant of a tenant since 2017 when the former call center closed.
InTandem is currently renovating the interior of the structure, and plans to make minor improvements to the exterior including signage and minor changes to parking.
The African American Center for Cultural Development secured a new home in 2020 after years of work.
Announced in November, local attorneys Ed Wagner and Jack Hart donated the Queen Anne-style home at 214 N. Barry St. as the new home for the nonprofit group.
The renovations will be funded primarily through a $225,000 award in 2018 from the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. In addition, Moore and the nonprofit have raised $30,000 as a match for the grant.
The center was created in 2009 to celebrate the long history of the Black community in the Olean area. For a time, the center operated out of the former Showers United Methodist Church on West State Street. For several years officials hoped to redevelop a structure at 201 E. State St. as a permanent home for the organization before being gifted the new site.
And last, but not least — and with a bottle of bubbly on the front steps — Olean Community Theatre finally went home on Dec. 1 after closing on the purchase of the Temple B’nai Israel on South Barry Street.
The organization, forced to postpone its 41st season until 2021 due to the pandemic, took title of the 100-year-old landmark to develop it into the group’s first permanent performance space.
Planned upgrades are expected to reach $1 million over the next several years, officials said, with the work being done in phases as funds are available. In late 2019, a $200,000 state grant was awarded to help with the effort. First on the list are wheelchair access and other basic upgrades to get the site ready to host the events needed to raise funds for the rest of the work.
8. Reed, ‘not ruling out’ governor run, wins sixth House term
In a repeat of 2018, Congressman Tom Reed of Corning won a two-year term against Penn Yan Democrat Tracy Mitrano.
The five-term congressman and former Corning mayor declared victory on Election Night, in a stark contrast from the weeks before a presidential winner was identified. Mitrano, who challenged Reed in 2018, did not concede until 10 days later despite being down 69,000 votes and only 47,000 absentee ballots waiting to be counted across the 11 counties of the district.
During the campaign, Mitrano, a former Cornell University official who owns a cyber-security firm, criticized Reed’s campaign for what she called misleading ads on her positions on bail reform and the movement to defund police agencies. In October, Mitrano issued a cease and desist letter to Reed’s campaign to stop running one such TV ad.
Meanwhile, Reed’s campaign targeted Mitrano for taking funds from Political Action Committees, which Mitrano defended by noting she had pledged to not take funds from PACs associated with businesses, not all PACs.
In August, someone threw a brick through Reed’s campaign headquarters window in Corning. In late October, a dead animal and a brick with a Reed family member’s name on it was found at his home. The incidents led to condemnations by Mitrano, but she issued a statement noting “while I’m sympathetic, I must point out that Tom Reed has done a great deal to create the political environment he so deplores” with inflammatory imagery and language in campaign ads.
Reed has not publicly stated whether he will run again in 2022 yet, but something he has not ruled out is the top job in Albany.
On Jan. 7, Reed said that he is “not ruling it out because what I see in Albany right now is one-party control that is pushing the state in a direction that jeopardizes the future potential of New York as the Empire State.”
Reed’s name had been floated as a possible challenger to three-term Democrat Andrew Cuomo, but any Republican candidate faces an uphill battle following losses in the 2018 and 2020 state Senate races.
9. Leadership battle, resignations affect Common Council
The year started off politically in a deadlock in Olean city government. Aldermen split on who to name as council president, former President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3; or former Mayor Linda Witte, D-Ward 1.
Gonzalez, a four-term alderman, served as council president for 2016 and 2017. A 3-3 tie due to an absent alderman meant the post remained unfilled for a week before the council split 4-3 in favor of Gonzalez.
Despite three wards seeing elections in 2020, the only ward to see changes in representation — twice — was ironically one without an election. In March, five-term Alderman Nate Smith stepped down as representative for the Sixth Ward due to personal circumstances.
Accountant Ron DaPolito was appointed before the next council meeting two weeks later after just two residents put themselves forward for the post.
However, DaPolito would not remain for long, resigning in July. Along with his short tenure, he came under fire in June after voting against a resolution declaring support of the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as supporting Buffalo police accused of assaulting a 75-year-old protester earlier that month. In July, during a town hall meeting on race relations, he was the only alderman to not declare “Black Lives Matter,” much to the disappointment of attendees. A week later, DaPolito resigned, citing health concerns.
At the end of the month, Vernon Robinson Jr. was appointed the first Black alderman in city history.
10. Wild weather wreaks havoc on region
Not only did COVID-19 and civil unrest grip the region, but Mother Nature chose to add insult to injury in 2020.
July was the hottest of any month on record for Cattaraugus County, according to the National Weather Service. Erie County also had the hottest month ever recorded in July and both counties are on target to surpass August’s high temperature record as well. McKean County, Pa. had the hottest July ever recorded, according to the National Weather Service in State College, Pa.
Shortages of new air conditioners, lack of public pool facilities due to the pandemic and a need for social distance aggravated residents.
Precipitation and wind also became a problem in July. On July 16, hail and high winds — as well as a tornado warning — led to damage across the region.
The weather around Labor Day was also difficult for residents. August 27 saw the first of two major wind storms within two weeks of each other. Dozens of emergency calls clogged emergency radio traffic, rolling from west to east immediately behind the storm front.
Then, high winds were reported in the late morning on Labor Day, bringing down trees and power lines across the region. More than 2,000 local power customers were without electricity, and the city fire department responded to more than 30 calls following the storm. Four houses were struck by trees, but no injuries were reported.
In that storm, a tree crashed through the roof of an Olean Housing Authority structure on North 15th Street, forcing evacuations of residents.
On November 15, another wind storm with gusts over 60 mph struck the area, with tens of thousands losing power across the region. Repairs progressed slowly, with some customers out for several days.