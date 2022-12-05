Word has been received that poet and long-time Hinsdale resident Thomas Krampf died Nov. 16 in La Rochelle, France.

Krampf is remembered by friends and colleagues in Western New York as a gifted poet and a seminal force for the arts in  the region. He had authored seven books of poetry on themes ranging from life in the inner city to life in the country, nuclear weapons, love of family, and madness and creativity.

