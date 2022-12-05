Word has been received that poet and long-time Hinsdale resident Thomas Krampf died Nov. 16 in La Rochelle, France.
Krampf is remembered by friends and colleagues in Western New York as a gifted poet and a seminal force for the arts in the region. He had authored seven books of poetry on themes ranging from life in the inner city to life in the country, nuclear weapons, love of family, and madness and creativity.
He was also remembered as a strong and consistent voice for social justice, peace and the integrity of the environment.
Since settling on a Giles Hollow Road farm in 1974, much of his poetry has highlighted scenes of our shared life in rural Western New York, and friends said his many free public readings have inspired a deeper appreciation of our community. He and his wife, Francoise, lived on the Hinsdale farm for more than 40 years before moving to a senior care facility in LaRochelle.
Kramp's poetry has been widely acclaimed and honored. His latest volume the retrospective "Selected Poems" has been hailed as “probing, courageous, and open-hearted,” by one critic, and another described it as “wild and strong … capacious and revelatory.”
Yet another characterized the poet as a “sagely-deranged post-millennial brother of Blake and Whitman. ...”
During his years in the area, Krampf shared his gifts generously, serving as a poet-teacher. As the director of a poetry reading series for the Olean Public Library, he hosted writers including Wendell Berry, Gregory Corso, Peter Matthiessen, Roald Hoffman, poet and Nobel laureate in chemistry, and numerous poetry prize winners. This program, which continues today, was also the inspiration for the founding of a writers’ group at Olean’s African American Center for Cultural Development.
He read his work in universities, colleges, and secondary schools, both in the United States and abroad, and appeared on National Public Radio in New York and Buffalo.
In 2001, he was awarded a teaching residency at the Linenhall Arts Centre in Castelbar, Ireland, and in 2005 the French author and poet, Raymond Bozier, translated his long “Subway Prayer” poem, with excerpts published in the French literary journal, “Place Aux Sens.”
In 2006, Krampf participated in the “Printemps des Poetes” ("Springtime of the Poets") literary festival in La Rochelle, with leading poets from France and Iran. He was also one of the first U.S. poets invited to read at the Eden Mills Literary Festival of Ontario, Canada.
In 2011, he collaborated in a recital with the composer Sun Mi Ro at Houghton College.
Kramp's books of poems include "The Divine Genome" (Guernica Editions 2017); "Selected Poems," with the essay “Perfecting the Art of Falling” (Salmon Poetry 2013); "Poems to My Wife and Other Women" (Salmon Poetry 2007); "Taking Time Out: Poems in Remembrance of Madness" (Salmon Poetry 2004); "Shadow Poems" (Ischua Books 1997); "Satori West" (Ischua Books 1987); and "Subway Prayer and Other Poems of the Inner City" (Morning Star Press 1976).
Krampf taught poetry and creative writing to developmentally disabled adults and children, supported by Alternative Literary Programs in the Schools and BOCES, in addition to numerous visits to local schools, including programs for the gifted and talented, as well as regular classes. He also taught poetry and creative writing to the mentally ill under the auspices of the Association for Mental Health in Cattaraugus County.
Krampf gifted St. Bonaventure University with his papers, and Friedsam Library houses his archives. Those archives record a life of writing, teaching and advancing poetry, engaging the community in his art by bringing us some of the greatest poets of our time, serving the disabled and mentally ill through his teaching and through the courageous example of his own struggle for mental wellness.