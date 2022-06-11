As I do every year around this time I use my staycation to look for dinosaurs. Or, more accurately, to look for the descendants of dinosaurs since birds are one of the few creatures in the animal kingdom that survived the mass extinction.
The story is familiar to anyone with a knowledge of paleontology: Approximately 66 million years ago an asteroid 6 miles across — roughly the distance from the center of Olean to the center of Portville — plummeted to earth in Central America in the area of what is now the Yucatan Peninsula. And just as a baseball hitting dirt will throw up a puff of dust, so too did the asteroid throw up a huge cloud of debris that superheated the earth's atmosphere as the debris fell back to earth.
It was this superheated atmosphere that became even more toxic as the debris touched off global fires that contributed to the mass extinction of what paleontologist Sir Richard Owen first named “dinosaurs” in 1842. The word dinosaur comes from the Latin meaning “terrible” and “lizard.”
So how did birds survive? First, not all of them did survive. There was a large group of birds that had teeth that did not survive the mass extinction. Others — the ancestors of our modern birds — had developed toothless beaks long before the asteroid hit the earth, meaning they were able to pick and pluck seeds and nuts from the remains of the fires.
And it wasn’t just the beaks that allowed birds to survive because without the necessary digestive gear that birds needed to digest hard seeds and nuts, they too would have perished. Even today, birds can be seen eating gravel along the side of the road which they use to break down hard seeds and nuts.
The length of time between the impact of the asteroid and the return of a more normal atmosphere has been measured in decades so the beaked-birds that were able to survive and reproduce during those decades were the ancestors of the birds that we see today.
The other characteristic that we associate with birds — feathers — began to develop long before the mass extinction and is believed to have evolved from the scales of reptilian dinosaurs.
The development of toothless beaked birds has been described as an “evolutionary accident” that allowed them to survive when roughly 75% of the life on earth came to a catastrophic end. But it’s precisely that “accident” that helps us appreciate the wonder of birds and also provides us with a connection to a distant time when life on earth began anew.
For me, that wonder is most pronounced in May when birds that winter near the Yucatan Peninsula return to our area in brilliant colors to begin life anew. And if you’re wondering why they return when they do, just look at the front of your car the next time you’ve been driving in a rural area in the evening or the early morning at this time of the year — it’s covered with bugs. It’s those bugs and many others that draw warblers, vireos, orioles and tanagers from the tropics into our area to nest and reproduce.
And while it’s fairly easy to find individual songbirds as they stake out and defend territory, seeing a migratory flock of varying species in close proximity to each other is both unusual and invigorating and, as far as I can recall, has really only happened to me three times despite many years of birding.
The first time was on the Sidewalk Trail at Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pennsylvania, when large numbers of these small energetic birds — too numerous to count — were flitting through the brush and treetops putting on fat reserves for their long flight over Lake Erie and onto their nesting locations in the boreal forests in Canada.
The second time was at Bush Hill State Forest in 2020 when a cold spring delayed the leafing out of trees and bushes and pine warblers, black-throated green warblers, chestnut-sided warblers, black and white warblers, blackburnian warblers, yellow-rumped warblers, northern parulas, magnolia warblers, yellow warblers, American redstarts, ovenbird and Cape May warblers as well as rose-breasted grosbeak and two species of thrushes foraged at eye level in a wet area along the side of the road.
Seeing so many species of neotropical migrants in such a small area probably ranks as a once in a lifetime experience for me.
The third time was May 15 this year at Golden Hill State Forest in Humphrey, when I was counting birds as part of the Buffalo Ornithological Society May Count. I had started the day counting on my own property and had to decide whether to use the rest of the morning — the best time for birding — to go to an area along the Ischua Creek or to Golden Hill State Forest.
I don’t especially like moving slowly through the woods in camouflaged clothing during spring turkey hunting season but the gates were still closed at Golden Hill the last time I had been there, which would reduce the number of hunters. I decided to give it a try and parked at the gate.
I had just gotten out of my car when I heard and saw bird activity in two flowering cherry trees and once I got my binoculars on them I realized there was a flock of birds, including black-throated blue, magnolia, bay-breasted, yellow, yellow-rumped, Nashville, chestnut-sided and Tennessee warblers as well as a Philadelphia vireo.
Unlike the flock that I saw in Bush Hill State Forest two years before, this flock was acting much more warbler-like — meaning they were flitting among the branches well above eye level. If you’ve ever stood for a long period of time looking above your head while holding binoculars you know the feeling like your arms are going to drop off but you don’t want to stop looking because you might miss something. That’s the way I felt but, 10 minutes later, the birds were gone and it was as though it had never happened.
Just one of those chance moments in time that will never be repeated but will never be forgotten. Birding is like that.
It’s true that birds aren’t the only creatures that survived the mass extinction, but I’d much rather hunt them than some of the others — alligators, for example — which are a distant cousin of birds. I’ll leave that to someone else.
Images of some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)