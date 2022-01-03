OLEAN — For two years, Allison “Holly” McCarthy and her husband, Jared, of Olean, have been collecting and donating toys, about $10,000 worth, to the young patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo during the month of December.
Alison was born at Buffalo Children’s Hospital in 1992 and was followed by many hospitalizations and surgeries there for the young girl.
“I spent a lot of my time there between numerous surgeries and appointments for the first 21 years of my life,” she said. “The staff there is great and I have always wanted to give back to the kids and families that have to deal with the struggles of not being home, especially for the holidays.
“Christmastime at Children’s was always a special time for (me) when various benevolence groups traveled the halls of the hospital giving out gifts to the patients,” she added. “A simple gift of a toy or stuffed animal helped to ease (my) stay there.”
The McCarthys thank the mostly-anonymous individuals, and businesses for donating this year.
They are already collecting for this coming Christmas season and are hoping to be able to hand out the toys to patients when they’re delivered. If you’d like to see a wish list, visit their Facebook page or www.myregistry.com/giftlist/tlcatoishei to view the guest registry.