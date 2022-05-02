Tinkertown to host garden transplant talk
ALFRED STATION — Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce the Managing Transplants for the Garden workshop.
Once again it’s that time of year — tomato plants are sitting in their little pots on store shelves, just waiting for you to take them home and put them in your garden.
Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Allegany County will be at the Tinkertown Hardware Store in Alfred Station on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon to answer your questions on the following topics:
The workshop is free and plant information covered will be more than just tomatoes broccoli, peppers, flowers.