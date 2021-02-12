OLEAN — Over the past year, the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary has conducted new fundraisers, such as the poinsettia sale in December and now the new OGH Auxiliary Flower and Candy Sale.
Orders for the inaugural Flower and Candy Sale will take place just in time for the Easter season, said Crystal Kling, volunteer services coordinator at OGH.
“This is the first year to do this, we’ve never (sold) Easter flowers or anything,” Kling said of the event. “We did so well with our poinsettia sale that we thought we should try (to sell) some Easter flowers.”
Kling said the flowers and candy, which can be ordered through March 3, will be provided to customers during a drive-through pick-up session from 3 to 6 p.m. March 23 behind the hospital’s maintenance garage.
Kling said the new fundraisers are helping raise money for the auxiliary during a time when the hospital gift shop has been closed due to the pandemic.
“Our gift shop is still closed, it’s been closed for close to a year now,” Kling shared. “So we’re really trying to think outside the box and think of more ideas for fundraisers. Our strawberry festival was closed last year, as well.”
Kling said the auxiliary is hopeful that the upcoming sale will give area residents an opportunity to do a “one-stop shop” for all their flower and candy gifts for the Easter season.
She noted funds raised by the auxiliary in the past had been provided to hospital departments for a variety of needs.
“At the end of last year, we weren’t able to give” to the departments, Kling stated. “Usually every year, the auxiliary fund has been used to buy a piece of equipment or items needed for specific floors or departments … we always like to fund those types of things. There’s always needs at the hospital.”
As for the upcoming fundraiser, flowers that are available are tulips and hyacinths in a variety of colors for $10 each, and white Easter lilies for $14 each. The flowers will be delivered by the W.D. Henry and Sons business of Eden.
Candy, which ranges from $3 to $25, is made by Peterson’s Candy in Jamestown and includes traditional chocolate molds, cream-filled eggs, jelly beans and a sugar-free option, among other selections.
“We had worked with the candy company five years ago during a sale at the hospital,” she recalled. “Their chocolate is amazing — they make their own chocolate and candies at a Mom and Pop store in Jamestown. They’ve been wonderful to work with.”
Kling said people who prefer to order online should text 76278 with the message AuxEaster21. The ordering information will then be provided to the customer.
For those who prefer to order in-person, contact any OGH Auxiliary member, call Kling at 375-6119 or email ckling@ogh.org to arrange details.