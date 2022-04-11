Tim & Bonnie’s Pizza opens fourth location, this one in Kill Buck

KILL BUCK — Tim & Bonnie’s Pizza opened a fourth location, Tim & Bonnie’s Pizza Salamanca, on April 5 in a familiar spot along Route 417 where the former Pyramid Inn once stood and, more recently, the Roadside Café.
The newest pizzeria has been added to three other convenient locations in Springville, Ellicottville and Gowanda and will give local diners a new place to meet with friends and family.
Located at 6638 Hardscrabble Road, the restaurant will offer pizza lovers their same favorites found on the menus of their other Tim & Bonnie’s pizzerias. It will offer dine-in and take-out, as well as free delivery within a 5- to 6-mile radius.
The string of pizzerias are owned by Tim and Bonnie Garey of Springville. Their daughter, Tiffany Frentz, who manages the Ellicottville location, said they’ve hired 20-30 new employees up to this point.
Frentz said her family was prompted to open the fourth location after they’d had a lot of inquiries from the Salamanca and Kill Buck areas commenting that they wished the pizza restaurants were out in that area.
“I started paying attention at our Ellicottville location. There were a lot of requests for deliveries in the Salamanca/Kill Buck vicinity, but it was beyond our delivery area,” she said. “We kind of put a little feeler out there and it seemed like it was a good location because a lot of people in the area like pizza.”
Frentz said her family has been in the pizza business for about 50 years because her father has been making pizza since he was a teenager.
The Gareys opened their Springville business over a decade ago, then opened their second pizzeria in EVL Square at Bristol Lane in November 2012. Less than three years ago, the family opened their third location in Gowanda on Main Street.
“The pizzeria will definitely open at 11 a.m. daily, but closing hours are uncertain right now,” she said. “We are playing it by ear to see how busy it stays into the evening.”
For more information or to place an order at Tim & Bonnie’s Pizza Salamanca, call (716) 945-0000, or order online and find more information at timandbonnies.com.