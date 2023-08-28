OLEAN — When people visit the Olean Public Library for Read Between the Wines on Friday, Sept. 8, they can enjoy wine tasting, a variety of foods, the music of Alex Cole and a chance to win a basket raffle.
But they will also make it possible for Friends of the Library to provide the institution with resources to add long-term things they can enjoy.
“Maybe an ‘unsung’ gift is the annual ‘book’ endowment gift,” said Michelle La Voie, library director. She explained the endowment gift – generally $10,000 or more – helps the library buy circulating materials, which includes more than just print books.
Other materials purchased with the book endowment funds include “e-books, e-audio books (which are expensive), books on CD (also expensive), DVDs which continue to be popular here and music CDs which are becoming popular with young people again,” La Voie added.
She noted the books purchased with the gift from Friends include formats that appeal to all patrons: picture books, chapter books and Playaways for children; young adult fiction, graphic novels and manga for teens; and nonfiction for patrons of all ages.
The 5th annual Read Between the Wines, an evening of wine tasting and more, returns to the Olean Public Library, 134 N. 2nd St., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. The library will close at 5 p.m. so the group can begin setting up.
Read Between the Wines tickets are $25 each, $40 for two or $10 for a designated driver. Tickets are on sale at the library, or they can be purchased online at https://oleanfriends.ticketbud.com/read-between-the-wines-2023.