Regular readers of this column know that I’m always looking for publicly accessible locations in Cattaraugus County to enjoy the outdoors whether I’m hiking, hiking and birding or just birding.
Two of my favorite locations are Golden Hill State Forest in Humphrey and Bush Hill State Forest in Farmersville, particularly when the roads are still closed to vehicles and before spring turkey hunting begins. I also like Pine Hill State Forest in the southwestern corner of the county but it takes me more than an hour to drive there so I don’t go as often as I’d like to.
Aside from state forests, I also look for lightly travelled public roads and one of my favorites is Pumpkin Hollow Road in Allegany. I’ll admit that I don’t know much about the history of that area but it seems likely that Pumpkin Hollow Road used to be the “main” road between Allegany and Humphrey before County Road 51 — also called Chapel Hill Road — was put in. If that’s the case, it provides an interesting historical perspective on the effort that it took to get from one town to the other, particularly during the winter months, since it’s all uphill for over a mile before dropping down into Humphrey.
The Pumpkin Hollow Road pavement ends at the Humphrey town line and, from there, it’s an increasingly steep walk along a single-lane, seasonal, limited-use road that follows a meandering Five Mile Creek feeder stream through maturing forest and recently logged areas.
The land on both sides of the road is POSTED but the road itself is well maintained except for minor spring washouts, and while there’s the occasional four-wheel-drive vehicle or side-by-side vehicle, it’s generally possible to walk to the top without encountering vehicular traffic. However, in my experience, drivers don’t expect to encounter walkers and since there’s no shoulder I make sure I get well off the road at the first sound of a vehicle.
I cover Pumpkin Hollow for the New York State Breeding Bird Atlas Project and one of the reasons that I like birding that road is the insight it provides into songbird migration, distribution and nesting.
In early April when some of our earliest songbirds are starting to return, I’ll hear four or five species of birds including robin, song sparrow, junco, winter wren and purple finch at the low end of the road, but I won’t hear any birds at the upper end of the road, indicating that the early migrants get some of the best nesting sites at the lower elevations. But since they arrive early, they do so at the risk that a spring snowstorm could wipe them out.
There will be other individuals of those species arriving later in April when there’s less risk of being wiped out by a snowstorm, but because they’re arriving later, they’ll likely be driven out of the most desirable habitat at the lower elevations by the individuals that arrived earlier. The result is that they may not attract a mate or nest successfully.
Take, for example, the winter wren, which is a tiny bird with a big voice and a bubbling song that seems to define spring. The lower end of Pumpkin Hollow is perfect habitat for them because it’s a spruce and pine forest with a wet understory. The individual that I heard arrived early and will drive out any other males that arrive later, pushing them farther up the slope into drier and less desirable habitat with fewer evergreen trees.
Last year, I heard three separate males along the length of the road and I’m guessing that the one at the low end — which arrived first — nested successfully because he stopped singing earlier in the summer than the one near the top and generally speaking, males sing less when they have young in the nest so as to avoid attracting predators.
Another example is the Baltimore oriole. Last year, there was a male oriole at the very top of Pumpkin Hollow in habitat that — from what I could tell — wasn’t very suitable for that species and I’m guessing that he arrived comparatively late in the spring. All the best sites were already taken so he took what was left and, though he sang all summer long, I never saw any evidence that he attracted a mate or nested successfully.
Admittedly, there are other factors at work, including predation and habitat disturbance, but in general Pumpkin Hollow is a good example of an open classroom for studying songbird migration and distribution in Cattaraugus County in April.
But May is when the activity really starts to pick up when songbirds that spend our winter in the tropics begin pouring back into our area. In previous years I’ve seen or heard blue-headed vireo, red-eyed vireo, yellow-rumped warbler, black-throated green warbler, black-throated blue warbler, mourning warbler, pine warbler, scarlet tanager, rose-breasted grosbeak, Eastern wood pewee and least flycatcher among others along the road.
The mourning warbler and the Eastern wood pewee represent the so-called “thrill of victory and the agony of defeat,” as Jim McKay used to say on TV's “Wide World of Sports.” After seeing and hearing the mourning warbler I spent several hours over several days swatting at swarms of black flies while looking for any evidence that would allow me to move the bird from a “possible breeder” to a “confirmed breeder” without any success. If that bird did attract a female and did nest successfully, he wasn’t telling.
Meanwhile, the thrill of victory came when I just happened to get into my car at the end of a long and unproductive walk and put down the window before hearing a singing Eastern wood pewee. He sang twice and as I grabbed my camera he landed on a perch at eye level next to my car, giving me a few decent shots. He was carrying food in his beak, meaning that he had young birds in the nest because, generally speaking, an adult bird doesn’t carry food for its own consumption in its beak — preferring to eat it where it finds it. So carrying food meant it was a confirmed breeder.
Still, black flies and all — and there are clouds of them on Pumpkin Hollow Road in May — there’s no place I’d rather be nor anything I’d rather be doing than spending time outdoors in Cattaraugus County at that time of the year.
Images of some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)