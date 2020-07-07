COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Three people face murder charges for allegedly killing a Galeton man this spring, then leaving the body in a wooded area in Harrison Township, Potter County.
After receiving a tip of an alleged homicide, law enforcement officials recovered the body of Joshua Ramos, 19, of Galeton, on Monday in the wooded area.
Charged in the death are three Galeton residents: Felicia K. Cary, 33, Krysten L. Crosby, 20, and Kyle M.N. Moore, 28.
According to Coudersport-based state police, on Sunday, the Coudersport Criminal Investigation Unit received word of a homicide that happened sometime between late March and early April in Potter County.
They began investigating, and, with the help of state police K-9 Jack, Ramos’s body was found in woods near the intersection of Harrison Rooks Road and Whiteman Road in Harrison Township.
The State Police Troop F Major Case Team was then brought into the investigation.
Police said they determined that Cary, Crosby and Moore assaulted Ramos at Cary’s Galeton home, then took Ramos to the wooded area where his body was discovered this week.
Police did not provide a motive or cause of death.
All three face charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. District Attorney Andy Watson approved the charges, police stated.
According to Pennsylvania law, “criminal homicide constitutes murder of the first degree when it is committed by an intentional killing.”
Police arrested Cary and Crosby in Potter County, and they were arraigned Monday before District Judge Christopher Kalacinski and jailed without the possibility of bail. Cary is in McKean County Jail, while Crosby is in Tioga County Jail.
On Tuesday, Moore was taken into custody in New York state by the U.S. Marshals with help from Bath, N.Y.-based state police. Moore is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.
No attorneys are listed in the court dockets for the three defendants. A preliminary hearing for Cary is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. July 27, and one for Crosby is set for 10 a.m. July 28.
Court records indicate that Cary is on probation in Potter County after pleading guilty May 6 to a charge of simple assault. The 18-month probation sentence included anger management counseling.
Crosby and Moore appear to have no accessible criminal record in Pennsylvania, according to Pennsylvania’s criminal docket system.
Watson did not immediately return a call seeking comment on Tuesday.