Third vote’s the charm for Salamanca zoning proposal

SALAMANCA — It took three votes in three successive weeks, but the Salamanca Common Council Wednesday agreed to change the zoning classification for a lot at the corner of East State Street and Central Avenue from residential to commercial in a 4-0 decision.
Council members John “Jack” Hill, Kylee Johnson, Barry Smith and Janet Koch gave the OK to adopt a local law amending the city zoning law to change the parcel at 486 East State St. from a R1 Single Family Residential to B3 Neighborhood Commercial, as recommended by the planning commission.
Council member Paul Myers left Wednesday’s council meeting early for health reasons and did not vote.
A week prior on Dec. 7, the council held a special meeting to discuss a proposed project for the space with owner Jake Clark and project manager Carmen Vecchiarella, which includes building a small strip mall-like structure with commercial spaces for retail.
At the Dec. 7 meeting, Hill and Smith, along with Myers, voted down the zoning change. During the following week, both Hill and Smith said they had time to think over and review the proposal and decided to change their positions.
“I voted on this on my feelings on marijuana,” Hill said of the Dec. 7 decision. “I’m all for your building. I think it’s a sharp looking building.”
The possibility of a cannabis dispensary going into one of the spaces was discussed at the previous meeting and something some of the council members were hesitant about. Hill said he changed his mind because marijuana use is legal in New York state and it’s not up to him to decide what business can operate.
Smith said he was concerned about the safety aspect of put a commercial space on a main thoroughfare without further study of the area. In the week between votes, he said he looked at the property again as well as a second property on Central Avenue adjacent to the 486 East State lot that the owners plan to combine and utilize for the driveway and parking.
“I’m more satisfied with the safety now,” he said. “I think there’s things that can be done that can help possibly improve the safety, but I’m more satisfied with the way it’s looking. The addition of that other property makes a big difference.”
Johnson and Koch voted in favor of the proposition Dec. 7, saying new business opportunities would benefit that section of the city as long as the traffic conditions on Conrath and East State streets would not worsen.
“I want to tell you thank you again,” Koch told Clark. “I’ve said it before, but thank you for investing in our community.”
Clark said the plan was to construct the building and parking lot so customers could only enter and exit onto Central Avenue with no parking or driveways on Conrath or East State. He also said a dispensary may or may not want to rent a space, but that isn’t decided yet.
