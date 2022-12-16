Third vote’s the charm for Salamanca zoning proposal

In a third vote in three weeks, a proposal to change the zoning of this lot on the corner of Central Avenue and East State Street from residential to commercial was approved Wednesday by a 4-0 Common Council vote after being denied twice.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — It took three votes in three successive weeks, but the Salamanca Common Council Wednesday agreed to change the zoning classification for a lot at the corner of East State Street and Central Avenue from residential to commercial in a 4-0 decision.

Council members John “Jack” Hill, Kylee Johnson, Barry Smith and Janet Koch gave the OK to adopt a local law amending the city zoning law to change the parcel at 486 East State St. from a R1 Single Family Residential to B3 Neighborhood Commercial, as recommended by the planning commission.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social