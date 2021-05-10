ANGELICA — Entrepreneur Erica Mae Torrey is hoping that the third time is the charm as she prepares to open her third food service business in Allegany County.
Torrey is well-known for her scrumptious baked goods — breads, cakes and cheesecakes. Her first business was on Main Street in Angelica, where she lives. While successful, it closed because of rental costs.
Her second business was at the old Six S Golf Course, but was not well-known.
Her third business, Country Sweets Cafe and Bakery, will open on Main Street in Angelica on May 26.
The business will once again offer baked goods, but will also offer breakfast, lunch and dinner to her customers.
"We don't have anything like this in Angelica and we need something," she said.
Two years ago the very popular Canteen closed on Main Street — for Torrey, that was her wake-up call.
"I always liked the space and location," she said. "Tom and Lynn Murray, the building owners, did a beautiful job renovating it. It has one of the biggest kitchens in the county. I realized that after my last two businesses, that if I didn't do it now, I never would."
Torrey also works as a cook at the Allegany County Jail, so she will have the help of a partner, Eric Brodman, with the new business.
Torrey moved to Allegany County from Tioga County, Pa. in 2006 with her children, Brennan, now 21; Logan, 18; Morgan, 16; and Harmony, 13.
Torrey is self-taught, while also learning from her mother, who taught her to bake from scratch. After she moved to Angelica she learned to bake breads from Sharon Taylor.
She started business with a wholesale bakery, providing bread, jam and cheesecake to the Cuba Cheese Shop. Since closing her last business she's received Agricultural and Markets certification for her kitchen and has provided goodies to the local farmers markets, filled private orders and supplied baked goods to Mac's Meats.
She plans to keep things simple at Country Sweets and Bakery. She'll serve beverages, assorted pastries and breakfast sandwiches; homemade soup, bread bowls, subs, fresh burgers and wraps; homestyle dinner specials and a "garbage plate."
In the bakery she will offer artisan breads, cinnamon rolls, bagels, cakes, cookies and pies.
"I want to keep simple, but I also want to have a variety of dishes," she said. "I want to keep it friendly for families."
Torrey plans to use local products to make her dishes. Specifically, she plans to incorporate local maple syrup in milk shakes and other dishes.
She will also fill special orders and she hopes to be able to eventually offer delivery services. Orders may be arranged at countrysweetscafe@yahoo.com.
"We need something more here in Angelica and I'm hoping that my third time in business is my charm," Torrey said.
While COVID-19 protocols are still in place, Country Sweets will be at reduced capacity. It will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.