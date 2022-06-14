OLEAN — A third Tim Hortons is planned for the greater Olean area, developers told the city’s planning board.
The board has set a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. June 27 on the site plan for the new location at 1401 E. State St., planned for the vacant lot at the corner of East State and North Clark streets.
The store is being developed by Blake Tarana and CDT Enterprises, the firm that owns seven franchises in the Jamestown and Olean areas. The firm took over the Olean and Allegany locations in 2021.
Ken Drozin, project manager for MS Consultants, said the 1,600-square-foot store will use a double drive-through system while also allowing for indoor and patio seating for customers.
“We will have one entrance off East State Street and one off of North Clark Street with a bypass lane all the way around so that folks can bypass around the line” and use either exit to continue on their way utilizing the traffic signal at the intersection, Drozin said.
Planning board members asked questions about traffic flow, lighting at the site, stormwater control and an underground pipe used by the former Dal-Tile to move material from the railroad siding to the north and the factory on the south side of the intersection. The board also declared itself the lead agency for a mandated State Environmental Quality Review.
The Tim Hortons would be the first new-construction restaurant development in East Olean in years.
Dunkin' Donuts opened a location at the corner of King and East State streets in 2006. The Dunkin’ location — Dunkin’ Donuts changed its name to Dunkin’ in 2019 — closed May 1, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While initially reported as temporary, owners removed all branded material from the site that summer, and more than two years later the site remains a vacant building.
The most recent large project in that immediate area was the Dollar General to the east of the proposed Tim Hortons site, which opened in 2018.