Volunteers are essential to the continued success of the SPCA in Cattaraugus County. With the ever-changing parade of animals coming into the shelter, many lost, sick or abandoned, there just isn’t ever enough staff to do everything that’s needed.
The staff is occupied with keeping the shelter up, feeding the animals, greeting visitors and showing them potential adoptees and numerous other tasks caring for up to 50 dogs and more than 100 cats.
The SPCA has been very lucky to have outstanding volunteers who have stepped up to help take some of the workload onto their shoulders. It’s impossible to name them all in one fell swoop, but this article will highlight couples who volunteer together to help the animals in need. A wonderful way to contribute to the community, and have some fun together, at the same time.
MIMI & STU SMITH: They are at the top of everyone’s mind these days, because these extraordinary volunteers have just moved to Philadelphia to be near family. This is a huge loss to the SPCA and to the community at large, as they have been tireless and essential to the betterment of the whole organization.
Olean’s loss will be Philadelphia’s gain, as they will surely find animals in need there, and take their gifts of helping to a new shelter.
Shelter manager Jason Berube speaks for everyone in his summary of how Mimi and Stu have contributed.
"Mimi has helped the facilitation and transport of at least 60 spay and neuter program animals to the vet, delivering them early in the day, and picking them up after surgery," Jason said. "She has helped transport animals to and from Alfred State College, providing attentive care for the animals in need and giving their med students hands-on responsibility for working with animals and ensuring a future generation of animal care professionals."
He said Mimi facilitated and transported countless animals to Veterinary Care of Cuba, Haskell Valley, Operation Pets and Orchard Park for special medical care; assisted and provided support with daily shelter operations including walking the dogs, cleaning of cat areas, washing dishes, assisting with laundry and processing donations from the community.
She has led the organization planning and execution of multiple community events, including StrOlean, Art in the Park, Tractor Supply adoption event, the Route 16 Garage Sale and much more.
“Mimi is and will always be a pillar of the SPCA in Cattaraugus County," Jason said. "Her care, love and attention towards all of the animals and people is an example that will be hard to match."
For the past five years or so, Mimi has also dedicated hundreds of hours between October and January to the SPCA Christmas store in the Olean Center Mall. She did organizing, promotion, cleaning, sorting, set up, tear downs, decorating, and working with our supporters who came to the store.
Stu has also helped with the spay and neuter transports, medical appointments, has assisted and provided support with daily operations at the shelter, built a "catio" for feral cats, produced an annual newsletter and has drafted and implemented contracts with surrounding groups that help the organization to grow.
He led, organized and helped with the facilitation of financial donations including estate funding, general donations, grants, various fundraisers and provided guidance and oversight to the board and employees, leading to better staffing, leadership and overall direction and quality of daily conduct and business practices within the organization.
"Stu had been a wonderful president of the board," Jason said. "His level-headed and tactful mindset has greatly benefited every aspect the shelter and its practices. His ability to see every side of situations has led to increased quality of practices, procedures and daily operations."
THEY WEREN’T ALONE: Although this article is a tribute to two special people who will be missed, the SPCA has several other couples who have made major contributions to the shelter over the years, beginning with Lila Ervay and her late husband, Dean.
Lila’s dedication to the animals and their well-being has covered many years. She’s been tireless in visiting the animals, organizing the Christmas store and other fundraising, including events at the Pulaski Club, thanks to John Skadowski, and Dean was there by her side whenever he was needed, volunteering his truck and his skills with generosity.
Joining Lila and Mimi in making the Christmas “Pawtique” a beautiful store and major SPCA fundraiser were Sheryl and Galvin Anderson and Judy and Jay Hupf. Months of work setting up, heavy lifting, organizing, decorating could not have happened without the creativity, skills and talents of all these couples, along with other events to follow.
They are the core of the creative team that calls positive attention to the shelter, and helps bring in the much-needed funds for medical care and more for the animals.
Not to be forgotten are Paula and Jim Freitag, who are always there when needed, from repairs, to lawn mowing, front desk coverage and more.
Last here, but not least, is ”cat angel” Karen Crowley, with the support of her husband, Mike. After her full-time job, she has has had a second full-time volunteer job for many years, watching out for and getting to know every cat at the SPCA and helping others in the community. Getting up at dawn before work and preparing all the cats to be neutered for transport, returning after work to be sure they are doing well; setting up Trap, Neuter, Return programs far and wide, in addition to raising funds. Cats have never had a better or more devoted friend.
The SPCA is fortunate to have all these wonderful couples as volunteers, and many more volunteers and donors who fill so many gaps in keeping this community shelter thriving and operating. Please consider giving your time and energy, donations or bequests, and any skills you might have to offer to the SPCA.
You’ll be helping the cats and dogs, and joining a lovely group of volunteers and staff members who care.