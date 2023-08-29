WELLSVILLE — While problems loom, the Wellsville Village Board is looking at putting people’s messages up in lights.
The village now owns the former Grande Theatre. Recently, a message appeared on the marquee that sparked some interest. Noting that interest during Monday evening’s board meeting, Mayor Randy Shayler revealed that the marquee message was from him.
He also revealed that he had paid the village $195.64 cents to have that message put up and taken down by the department of public works using a bucket truck.
Although the marquee letters were normally changed using a pole while standing on the ground, Dean Arnold, head of public works, said the slots the letters are supposed to fit into are damaged and it is easier to use the bucket truck rather than trying to install the letters from the ground.
So, the mayor asked the board, concerning the interest that his message generated, shouldn’t be a way to allow people to install messages on the marquee? The board briefly discussed the matter and decided to send it to the Planning Board (which meets next week) and directed it to come up with a plan as soon as possible and to keep that plan simple and make it available to the board at its next meeting.
The Planning Board will have to decide on a fee, the length of time and the appropriateness of the message. The village board wants no political rhetoric or commercial advertisements.
Shayler said he believes that the Chamber of Commerce will be interested in utilizing the marquee.
But it wasn’t all fun and games at the meeting: The matter of 63 Seneca St. continued to plague the board. With members of the 63 Project in the audience, village attorney Richard Buck said that he hadn’t had luck in contacting the owner of the property, Richard Ireland of South Carolina.
Buck said he attempted to contact the owner by calling a phone number listed on a social media platform to sell the property for $3,200, but was only allowed to text a message. Buck said that after texting the first message, which indicated that he was the attorney for the village inquiring about the property, there was no further successful communication.
The next step involves notification by the sheriff’s office in the county where Ireland lives, which Buck indicated could take several weeks to accomplish due to the way different states deal with these kinds of situations.
In the meantime, the building cannot be demolished because it was never officially condemned. Official condemnation requires interior and exterior photos documenting a danger to the public. Interior shots cannot be obtained until the owner gives permission for someone to enter the property.
According to 63 Project members, the matter could be settled if someone purchases the property and finds a way to pay for the demolition.
In other action the board approved adding three new firefighters to the rolls: Marshall Stebbins and Cecil Irish will join the Dyke Street Engine Company #2 and Kyle Braymiller will join the Grant Duke Hose Company #1.
The mayor, as requested by Wellsville Police Chief Tim O’Grady, will also sign the new agreement with the school district for a school resource officer. After the board meeting, O’Grady said a new agreement was made because a new officer will take over and there were some minor changes.
The officer is an employee of both the district and the police department and will be on duty five days a week during the entire school day.