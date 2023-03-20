OLEAN — It’s not too often you have an abbey of nuns, a platoon of Austrian soldiers and a seven-child family all together under one roof, but that’s exactly what patrons of the Olean Community Theatre will see this week.
Performances of Roger and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” begin Wednesday and run through Sunday at the theater on South Barry Street.
Director Tim Hollamby said the show is one of his favorites — it was actually the first show he ever was a part of about two decades ago and kicked off his love of theater.
“I’ve always wanted to direct this show, but the timing has never been right for it,” he told the Times Herald. “Everything fell into place and 19 years later I’m on the other side now directing, and it’s been really exciting.”
Based on the real-life experience of the Von Trapp family singers, the Oscar Hammerstein II story follows Maria, a young nun in an abbey, who is assigned to be the governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children in 1930s Austria. Although they don’t see eye-to-eye at first, Maria brings a new love of life and music into the home while the threat of Nazi expansion looms in the background.
The cast and crew began rehearsals at the end of January, and after about seven weeks, Hollamby said the production is coming along with substantial progress in recent nights.
“It can be hard because this is such a huge show, and our stage isn’t huge, so I’ve had to make some adjustments to things, but it’s come together very nicely,” he said. “A lot of things I’ve done with staging look really nice on the stage.”
With nearly three dozen people in the cast — one of the largest OCT shows in several years — Hollamby said there are a lot of first-time or less-experienced actors, including a lot of younger kids.
“That’s proven to be a challenge, but it’s an exciting challenge,” he added. “It’s been fun to watch them blossom and come out of their shells.”
One of those actors, Kim Power, is returning to the stage for the first time in 12 years, playing Mother Abbess, with her son, Ben, playing one of the Von Trapp children. She said her last performance was also as a nun in the musical comedy “Nunsense” while pregnant with Ben.
“This is his first show, so it’s really neat,” she said. “He was part of the show back then, and we’re both part of this show now.”
Power sings one of the musical’s most famous numbers, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” to Maria as the Act I finale. Hollamby said she transforms into the character and performs the song beautifully.
“Our character roles have really started to mesh together,” Power said of her relationship with Maria actress Jessica Chastain. “It feels very much like a mother-daughter bond that we’re creating.”
THE CLASSIC Richard Rodgers score is performed by an 18-piece orchestra made up of regional musicians and conducted by Ruth Fuller.
“I don’t know if I could ever work with another music director besides Ruth,” Hollamby said. “She’s something special and finds a way to pull everything together. She finds a way to do it.”
A highlight for this production is the number of costumes the large cast will change in and out of. Hollamby said their costumer Angela Emley, who also plays one of the nuns, has gone above and beyond what he expected.
“It’s very much a period piece, and having her do everything has been great,” he said. “And she’s found a way to make the costumes easy to slip on and off.”
The production crew is rounded out by producers Margaret Schuman and Linda Wells, rehearsal assistant Jamie Crawford, vocal director Alex Scalise, choreographer Lisa Kranz and tech director Kelly Vaccaro.
“My team has been so spot on with everything,” Hollamby said. “They’ve been so great to work with.”
As one of the most popular musicals of both stage and screen, Hollamby said “The Sound of Music” is a widely loved show that is great for the whole family who will leave happy after the final curtain.
“It’s cold outside, but it’ll warm your heart,” he said. “There’s so many feel-good moments in it and everyone will be happy to see it.”
Performances of “The Sound of Music” are in the Olean Community Theatre, 127 S. Barry St. at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday as well as at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 at the door, but Hollamby encourages pre-ordering tickets. “Our theater only seats 130 people, so if we sell out, I don’t want to have to turn people away.”
For more information, visit oleancommunitytheatre.com.