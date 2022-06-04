OLEAN — Last month a media consultant based in New York City was in town for St. Bonaventure University’s commencement weekend. The 1999 Bona graduate needed to tend to some business and, through local friends, learned of a communal office space project on the fourth floor of the Olean Business Development Corp. on North Union Street.
“He came by and was really impressed with our space here,” said Bob Forness, executive director of OBDC and who is shepherding the launch of The Hub, a joint effort shared by St. Bonaventure’s Innovation Center and SUNY Jamestown Community College. “He worked here a few days and insisted that he wanted to pay us, but I told him I was just happy for him to have use of the space.”
That reaction to what The Hub can be encourages Forness. The Hub, which will sign up members this summer, is envisioned as a convenient work space that can aid remote workers and startup entrepreneurs who need desk and meeting space in a professional setting — with strong WiFi and stimulating coffee brewing.
If nothing else, Forness points out, the space at The Hub could simply be a spot to get away from the distractions that arise when — as more and more are doing — working at home.
Brian Conaghan, the senior media consultant with Valpak Direct Marketing and Bona grad, and his wife, who grew up in Olean, keep an apartment here for when they visit family and friends. But The Hub, albeit still unfinished at the time, served him so well that Conaghan offered to at least have a website built for it, free of charge, ahead of its official startup sometime in July.
In a tour of The Hub, which was opened Friday to visitors during StrOlean, Forness showed desk and work table areas, as well less formal lounge spaces with sofas and bean bag chairs. Exposed brick walls and duct work in the building built in 1895 give it an industrial loft vibe. Interns from St. Bonaventure and JCC were filing in Friday morning to get ready for the day.
Through its membership model, The Hub offers access to a large, common workspace, private offices and the ability to book a boardroom and lecture hall, giving a new business access to space that might not be easy to come by in its early development. Day passes will be available along with monthly and annual memberships, while space can also be rented for events. Punch cards for refreshments at Union Tea, which is on the ground floor of the building, will be available.
Forness said more than $200,000 in grant funding has already gone into the renovations of the 1,600 square feet of space, while OBCD is constantly seeking additional grants to continue The Hub’s development.
“We want this to be a place where someone can come and get some work done, but we also see this as a place where like-minded entrepreneurs will be gathering and sharing ideas,” he said. “It could be a dynamic environment where members can learn from another, and it can provide a boost for businesses just starting out.”
Forness said there are plans to offer seminars and learning programs by business mentors, which is another way to provide support for members.
He noted that OBCD and its partners, through their own auspices as well their business connections, will also offer support for newer companies to broaden their reach and expand. He said that two of the businesses that shared in $35,000 from the 2021 Laine Business Accelerator program also received advice and direction in expanding or relocating this past year.
Applications are available at www. lainebusinessaccelerator.com and will be accepted through July 15 for the 2022 program. There will be $50,000 in funding to be distributed to participants, with the aim to select up to 10 businesses to participate in the program.