WELLSVILLE — Until a year ago, Wellsville’s municipal building was located on the corner of Jefferson and North Main streets. As visitors went there for meetings, to pay utility bills or purchase birth and death certificates, as they stepped up to the entrance, they may have wondered why the cornice above the entrance on the rounded front of the building is carved with the names of authors — Shakespeare, Goethe, Hawthorne, Schiller and more.
While for generations the building served as the seat of village and town government, it was not always so. It had only been a government office building since 1937.
In 1976, the Wellsville Daily Reporter’s bicentennial edition, in its historical timeline, stated, “May 13, 1937 — Dedication of the new David A. Howe Library. The former library, also a gift of Mr. Howe, becomes the present Municipal Building.”
On Dec. 20, 1938, village and town officials held their first official meeting in the building. The newspaper reported, “Wellsville’s new Municipal Building is being occupied by its new tenants as officials and trucks transferred records from the old city hall to the remodeled library structure.
“Peace Justice Daniel Witter moved into his new quarters yesterday and the town board will be the first body to hold a regular meeting in the building when they are called to order tonight at 7:30 o’clock.
“Mayor T.C. Martin, Village Clerk Otto Engelder and Deputy Treasurer Ruth Browning moved into their quarters today and members of the Water & Light office staff expect to be housed in the new building tomorrow. In the meantime, Janitor R.G. Saunders is adapting himself to the new building with its finely finished floors that present some more of a problem than the wooden floors in the old city hall.”
On July 26, 1910, the first David A. Howe Library was dedicated. Prior to that the only public libraries in Wellsville were housed in a room at the high school and in a room at the town hall under the supervision of volunteers.
Historically, the free public library movement began in 1849, when the New Hampshire legislature authorized towns to levy taxes for the establishment and support of public libraries. Massachusetts enacted similar legislation in 1851, and Maine followed suit in 1854. These early state initiatives did not spread to the rest of the nation until after the Civil War, when public libraries would rapidly displace social libraries as the dominant institution for the dissemination of books in the United States.
With the rise of women’s social/cultural clubs in the late 1880s, Wellsville’s Monday Club led the charge for a public library to serve the citizens of the village.
In its historical archives, the David A. Howe Library notes, “In 1907 – For some time David A. Howe (of Williamsport, Pa.), proud of his Wellsville heritage, was a frequent visitor to Wellsville. During one visit to the home of his uncle, Alfred S. Brown, he watched with amusement Mrs. (Louise) Brown’s activities collecting newspapers and old rubber for recycling as part of her effort for library funds. David A. Howe responded to Mrs. Brown’s request for advice on getting a gift from the Carnegie Foundation (which provided grants to build libraries). Mr. Howe asked, “Why a Carnegie Library? Why not a David A. Howe Library?”
Louise Brown was the president of the Monday Club, a group of women interested in current events and the development of the community.
“With a gift of $17,000 for the building, the purchase of the site by individual subscriptions and the Monday Club’s donation of $3,000 for the shelving, the new building [NE corner Main and Jefferson St] became a reality.”
It was written in the local newspaper, “The cornerstone for the new building was placed on July 29, 1909. A year later, over 1,200 people, including Mr. and Mrs. Howe, attended the formal opening and reception. While there had been some hesitancy on the part of some village officials in accepting the property, state aid and village funds took care of maintenance. Mr. Howe stepped in when repair funds were needed for the library. On July 26, 1910, the library was formally opened and offered as a gift to the village of Wellsville and became village property.
“Miss Fannie Crittenden was chosen by a Board of Trustees, seven in number, to act as librarian.
“The new library building had rooms furnished in the basement for the Monday Club’s meetings. The building cost $17, 563.51. It housed 9,000 books. During the years that followed, Mr. Howe provided funds to make the required repairs.”
At the opening of the present David A. Howe Library (1937), Crittenden commented to a reporter, “In remembering Mr. Howe, who passed away in 1925, she stated, ‘He was as nice a man as ever lived, so gracious and charming and friendly. And Mrs. Howe was very fine too. They used to come to the library often and spend some time looking around. Mr. Howe was always keenly interested in the work. He would inquire about the library and would complement us on its appearance.’”
Today the future of the old municipal building is in the hands of the village board. It has not been placed for sale and Mayor Randy Shayler said, “We want to do the best thing for the people and the building. The old municipal building is too big a part of the fabric of the village to do anything different.”