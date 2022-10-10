OLEAN — On a cold and windy early Saturday afternoon, about 200 people met outside the the Library & Liberal Arts Center at SUNY Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County Campus for the dedication of “Vantage Point,” Olean’s new public art mural.
“Perhaps art makes us contemplate how we live,” said Meg Fish Saligman, world-reknowned artist and designer and lead artist of "Vantage Point."
“What if our vantage point was one of possibility?” she asked.
Saligman went on to describe what could be seen in the mural, which is full of references to Olean and the poem by native son Robert Lax, “Circus of the Sun.” Saligman said that the viewer would “see spheres and circles. 'Circus of the Sun' was divided into seasons, the time of day, and so the mural is divided into seasons.”
The season of fall faces North Union Street, and the crowd oohed and ahhed when they were told of a high-tech addition on that wall made of an old, longtime Olean product — a QR code made of Olean tile is on the side of the building, the tile having been retrieved from the bottom of the Allegheny River. Click it and you’ll get the self-guided tour of the symbols and their meanings, as well as the Olean references, on the walls.
Saligman, who is originally from Olean and donated her time for the mural, told of a personal tie — the older man on the wall symbolizes her father. The watch is set to his birthday.
A crew of more than 25 artists and volunteers helped Saligman with mural. Additionally, close to 1,000 community members contributed through various summer paint day events.
The artwork pays homage to the Olean area and JCC. Saligman’s design was developed through months of research, interviews with community members and her own experience growing up in Olean.
Emma Dwaileebe invited the audience to sing "The Star Spangled Banner" with her after the opening prayer by Rev. Carrie Wolfe. Olean teacher Bill Hughey and his third-graders sang a song Hughey wrote for the occasion.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello was on hand to thank everyone involved in the “masterpiece,” and calling it “another attraction to our community.”
Jackie Reed, who was secretary of the project, said she was “so proud to be part of this accomplishment,” which began on a porch on Third Street 13 months ago. “We’re so blessed in the community. Meg’s done murals all over the world and it’s certainly a privilege.”
Wendy Brand, representing both the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio’s office, also congratulated the mural team, saying that public art projects are typically those seen in big cities, and that it’s “impact that meets the need of community on a greater level. … This went way over and above just being an art project ... it brought the community together in so many ways.”
Paula Fox Derwick said that “studies show that art can have a tremendous impact on the community.” Kara Stimson from state Sen. George Borello’s office was also on hand. Paula Bernstein, executive director was there, with Mikel Wintermantel, executive director emeritus, of Tri County Arts Council, who said that “public art is something every community needs — talent and beauty and skill.”
Paula Snyder, executive director of SUNY Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County Campus and Dr. Daniel DeMarte, president of JCC, were on hand as well.
"Vantage Point" is a collaboration with Saligman; Tri-County Arts Council; Jamestown Community College; Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation; Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and many sponsors and donors, as well as the support of the “amazing community.”
The official unveiling of the mural at JCC coincided with the third and final StrOlean of 2022 in the downtown area. About four dozen agencies, businesses and organizations took part and there was food, music, fine arts, classic cars and activities for all ages.