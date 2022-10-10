Vantage Point Fall wall

The dedication Saturday of the Heart of Olean mural, entitled "Vantage Point," brought about 200 people to the SUNY Jamestown Community College campus on North Union Street Saturday.

 Cindy Wagner/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — On a cold and windy early Saturday afternoon, about 200 people met outside the the Library & Liberal Arts Center at SUNY Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County Campus for the dedication of “Vantage Point,” Olean’s new public art mural.

“Perhaps art makes us contemplate how we live,” said Meg Fish Saligman, world-reknowned artist and designer and lead artist of "Vantage Point."

Vantage Point wall

People wandered the grounds surrounding JCC's Liberal Arts and Library building Saturday while attending the dedication of Olean's new mural, "Vantage Point."
Olean third graders

Olean elementary teacher Bill Hughey and his third-graders sang a song Hughey wrote for the dedication of Olean's new mural "Vantage Point."
StrOlean October

A sparse crowd walked the cold and windy North Union Street during the third and final StrOlean of 2022.

