The director and producer of the “The Gift” meet with Jason Dunham’s friends as they introduce the documentary to the community. From left are director David Kniess, Justin Lambert and producer Chase Peel in the Nancy Howe Auditorium Friday night.

WELLSVILLE — “The Gift” was really a gift to the community when it made its Western New York premiere Friday night to a select audience in the David A. Howe Public Library auditorium.

“The Gift” is a five-part documentary about Medal of Honor recipient Jason Dunham of Scio, the U.S. Marine who gave his life in April 2004 after throwing himself on a grenade to save men in his squad following a car search in Karabilah, Iraq.

