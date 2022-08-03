The future is now with build-a-bot workshop at JCC

OLEAN — After nine hours in a classroom of the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus’s Technology Center, a group of eager amateur programmers have made their own roaming robots.
The family-friendly Build-A-Bot workshop, a partnership between JCC and Dream It Do It, consisted of four meetings during the past four weeks where two dozen attendees learned basic computer technology, robotics history, testing and debugging.
“I think it’s been a great success. I can see the kids are really engaged,” said Gregg Karl, project manager of Workforce Development on the Cattaraugus County Campus. “They’re super excited to do stuff hands-on.”
Adjunct JCC instructor James Pratt taught the class in Olean for the first time after heading up similar programs at SUNY Fredonia, where he also teaches. After connecting with Mark Geise, an executive with the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, about doing this type of program there, Pratt was then put in touch with JCC.
“We’re trying to get both JCC and Fredonia more excited about robotics,” he said. “It teaches all the principles you need to get serious about robots. It’s inputs, outputs, sensors and programming.”
Pratt said robotics is on the precipice of becoming essential in manufacturing with many companies already seeing human workers and robotics collaborating in some factories. He said the latest challenges are programming robots to handle multiple tasks and having them work better with people.
“I don’t think we’re quite ready for robots to do everything you’ll see in the movies,” he explained.
“These guys are going to be the ones faced with the ethical decisions regarding robotics in the future,” Pratt said of the kids in the workshop.
During the final class Tuesday, teams were testing out their nearly finished robots, which can roll along the floor and sense when they get too close to an object. As a robot approaches a wall, trash can or even someone’s legs, they will stop, reverse about a foot, turn slightly in another direction and then continue forward.
“I think it’s done as well as we expected, and in some areas better,” Pratt said. “We learned some really important lesson through it, and I think everybody has enjoyed it. The frustrations exist, but that’s part of life.”
Pratt said some of the biggest highlights for the group has been when they first got their robots’ sensors to respond and now seeing the robots actually move up and down the hallway as they near the end of the project.
“We’ve run into some very interesting headaches tonight,” he added. “There is always challenges when you’re trying to learn wiring on such a small scale. And we’re working with components that are manufactured en masse and probably not to high specs.”
As a collaboration with Dream It Do It, several student participants who built robots are also involved with the after school manufacturing program that teaches them about different aspects of science, technology, engineering and math and the local opportunities in tech careers.
“Our DIDI 2.0 interns have had workshops in engineering, welding and machining but they also wanted to work on programming and robotics,” said Evelyn Sabina, DIDI director. “This was a perfect addition to our program, and two of the DIDI participants, Jadyn Ours and Emma Anderson, came up with the idea for a new program for grades 7-9.”
With many teams made up of parents and children working together, Karl said the program was an opportunity to introduce kids to the world of robotics in a fun and creative way.
“This is just one thing you can do with it because it’s so accessible,” he said. “We were able to order most of the parts through Amazon.”
Karl said JCC plans to hold the program again this fall at its Jamestown campus but hopes to have more classes in Olean in the future as well.
“I’m happy with what these guys have learned, and it’s fun to see the moms and dads working with the kids, even when it doesn’t work quite right,” Pratt added. “