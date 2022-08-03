The future is now with build-a-bot workshop at JCC

The Kaleta family test their nearly finished robot during Tuesday’s Build-a-Bot workshop Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean. From left is Carter, Keegan, John and Leanne.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — After nine hours in a classroom of the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus’s Technology Center, a group of eager amateur programmers have made their own roaming robots.

The family-friendly Build-A-Bot workshop, a partnership between JCC and Dream It Do It, consisted of four meetings during the past four weeks where two dozen attendees learned basic computer technology, robotics history, testing and debugging.

Jadyn Ours (left) and Jason Ours watch their robot during a test run in a hallway of the Technology Center at Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean during Tuesday’s Build-a-Bot workshop.

