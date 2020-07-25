Editor’s Note: Local professional photographer and eagle authority Dan Jordan shares his photographs of and experiences with bald eagles in Western New York and northwest Pennsylvania, as well as other locations in the United States.
In this fourth installment of my series about our national bird, I focus on habitat and migration. As I mentioned in a previous installment, in the 1960s the bald eagle was near extinction. Less than 500 mating pairs existed in the United States; New York’s eagle population was as low as a single mating pair by 1970.
Since their near demise in the 1960s, bald eagles have made big comebacks in many states, including New York and Pennsylvania. The highest concentrations of bald eagles are found in Alaska and the British Columbia coast. In the U.S., Minnesota and Florida rank second and third in eagle population behind Alaska. While there have been reported sightings of bald eagles in Siberia, to my knowledge, there have been no confirmed nests outside of North America.
Bald eagles are the largest member of the hawk family and are included in the fish eagle group. As you might expect, fish eagles spend a large amount of time near water to support their fish diet. Bald eagle nests are almost always found near bodies of water. In the North, they normally choose larger water which is less likely to freeze over in the winter. More about that in a moment.
There are two subspecies of bald eagles. The southern bald eagle ranges from Florida to the Baja peninsula of Mexico. Their range is limited to 40 degrees of latitude.
Southern bald eagles are smaller than their northern counterparts. This is thought to be a result of their less harsh environment requiring less body weight to get through droughts in food supply during winter months, which its northern cousin does. Northern bald eagles are found from Alaska to Newfoundland, Canada, and south to approximately 40 degrees latitude.
Bald eagles nest in many varied wetland habitats, depending on location, ranging from rivers, creeks, marshes, seacoasts and even mangroves. Eagles almost never nest on manmade structures — I only know of a single such nest.
They prefer mature coniferous or hardwood trees. Their nests are built approximately a third of the way down from the canopy. These trees must not only support the huge, heavy nests, but must survive the most inclement weather as well as provide perching opportunities that often overlook the water for the purposes of hunting/fishing.
Bald eagles most often choose nesting sites away from human activity, but as populations of both eagles and humans increase, this is becoming more and more challenging. As detailed in a previous installment, there are steep penalties for interfering or disturbing a nesting pair of bald eagles.
So, with a range of pretty much all of North America, the bald eagle is a far more common sight than for past generations. We have hundreds, if not more, bald eagles in Western New York.
As I’ve stated before, I cannot leave home without seeing a bald eagle. Just the other day, I saw an eagle in Olean. The first photo shows this juvenile bald eagle fishing along the Allegheny River just off East Riverside Drive. There are more than 30 bald eagle nests, of which I am aware, in WNY and I learn of new ones almost weekly.
But, do my eagle sightings reduce in the winter months?
In some respects, eagle sightings increase in the winter. Since the leaves have fallen, they become more visible. The juveniles become especially visible when there is snow, as their plumage stands out against white backgrounds. A big part of the adult eagle’s camouflage is their white head and tail. When perched in a tree, they look very much like collections of snow.
Also, depending on the severity of the weather, bald eagles migrate south. The further north that an eagle makes its residence, the more likely it will migrate. Once open water disappears due to ice, their primary food source disappears. Survival becomes more and more challenging. Most eagles will head south once the water on which their nest is built freezes over.
Their movement south can be leisurely as there is no rush to get to a particular wintering site as long as they are able to feed along the way.
They return to their nesting sites on a more urgent basis. There is work to be done at home. Nests need to be shored up and mating needs to happen in time to meet the seasonal demands. Many scientists do not consider these behaviors as migratory, they call them seasonal movements. This is due to the fact that in mild winters, the eagles do not leave.
My experience is that some pairs have stayed in WNY even in brutal winters. The Belvidere pair, for instance, have remained here for the last several winters. On the other hand, the Ischua pair seems to leave every winter. I suspect that a big part of this difference can be explained by the size of the water on which they nest. Ischua Creek is much more likely to freeze over (and sooner) than the Genesee River.
What about the newly-fledged eagles? Do they migrate? The answer is elusive since they become homeless once the adults break the ties with them. It is widely believed that juveniles will tend to migrate sooner than adult pairs, but since they, by definition, are itinerant, it’s more difficult to ascertain their migratory patterns.
So, where do the WNY eagles go, if/when they migrate? Eagle migrations tend to be a bit random, depending on wind currents for flight patterns.
Eagles don’t fly as much as they ride thermals and glide south. Flying, flapping of wings, takes an enormous amount of energy, while gliding is a low-energy activity. Riding thermals, eagles can average 30 mph or more on their migration. They can travel as much a 225 miles in a day and are thought to average about 100 miles per day. On days with little or no wind, eagles will stay put and wait for more favorable conditions.
Common wintering areas are water features in Virginia and Maryland. I have personally witnessed one such area in Maryland — the Conowingo Dam, just south of the Pennsylvania line. I go there every winter for eagle photography.
On a single outing in 2016 I counted more than 200 bald eagles before giving up my count. This site is particularly popular for migratory eagles because it’s a power generation site. When the dam’s turbines are in use, the fish passing through them get stunned and float to the surface, which allows the eagles quick and easy meals.
The second photo is from the Conowingo Dam, showing a migrating eagle. Who knows, when I go there yearly, I may be seeing our local eagles.
As mentioned above, the first photo is of a juvenile bald eagle taken in Olean on July 18. The second photo is from Conowingo Dam from November 2019 of a migratory bald eagle. The third is from Hinsdale taken July 16 showing the eagle fishing over Olean Creek.
And the last is of a pair of eagles on the Allegheny River in Eldred, Pa., taken in 2018. In this photo, the eagle on the left is the female, the larger of the two.
In the next installment, I’ll delve into the biology of the bald eagle and more about how they live their lives. And, of course, more photos of local eagles will be included.
If you have any information about local eagles and/or nests or if you have questions, please email me at dan@jordanphotog.com.