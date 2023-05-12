OLEAN — The Dancer’s Loft ballet studio of Olean will present its spring performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Ray Evans Seneca Theater, 10 Main St. in Salamanca.
The “Evening at the Ballet” will consist of several ballet favorites performed by about 20 students, including scenes from “The Nutcracker” and “Sleeping Beauty,” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.
“While we are a young studio, we are quickly becoming well known around town as the premier dance studio for ballet training,” said Laurie Donner, who launched Dancer’s Loft in 2021 after more than 20 years of teaching ballet in other studios. “While my goal is to provide every student with the best training experience possible, I also like to incorporate life-learning lessons as well.”
Admission to the performance will be a donation to The Dancer’s Closet, a ready-to-wear costume shop that offers accessible skirts and headpieces for the spontaneous performing experience at no cost to the dancers or their families.
After a recent dress rehearsal at the studio in St. John’s School, many of the dancers said they love participating in the classes because dance is like an escape from the regular world — what they call “dance therapy.”
“It gives me a chance to not have to focus on what’s going on outside of dance or my personal life and other distractions,” one older student said.
The students also said they’re excited for their upcoming performance, especially since gives audience members a look at ballet who may not know what to expect based on photos or videos.
During the holiday season, Dancer’s Loft performed in “Dancing in the Park,” and annual event started by Donner where dancers are invited to take a dance class under the holiday lights. Each year, Dancer’s Loft also collects items for the non-profit foundation Operation Warm Hearts, which helps connect children and young adults with clothing items. In 2022, they collected pillows for families in need.
“Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins came to our studio and explained to the girls just what her organization does for people who are less fortunate in our own community,” Donner said. “It was an eye-opening experience for everyone, including myself, to hear her remind the dancers that these people are students in our very own schools.”
Also this past December, the Dancer’s Loft was asked to perform divertissements from “The Nutcracker” at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts for an awards ceremony.
“We have been invited back and will return to the Quick Center to perform in December,” Donner said. “It was truly an amazing experience.”
During the holidays, the students also performed their Nutcracker at a local nursing home and had to turn down two other offers because they ran out of time, Donner said. The older dancers also returned to the Ray Evans theater to perform in the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association’s annual variety show, something they hope to return to this December as well.
“A special thank you to the Board of Directors at the Ray Evans theater for welcoming back the Dancer’s Loft,” Donner said.
Most recently, they performed at the Zonta Club of Olean in March.
Preparations for the next season are already underway with registration scheduled for Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the studio in St. John’s School, North Union Street.
Before the season begins in the fall, a summer workshop will be held July 17-20 for beginning, intermediate and advanced dancers.
For more information, contact Donner at (716) 244-3357 or email thedancersloftolean@gmail.com.