ALLEGANY — Despite cold and rain, vehicles pulled into the rapid test site in Allegany at a steady pace Monday with drivers hoping to determine by day’s end if they had contracted the COVID-19 virus.
The drive-through site, located next to Allegany Fire Department’s small office at Firemen’s Park, consisted of a simple fold-up table under a red, pop-up canopy. Several state employees dressed in personal protective equipment administered the tests with the help of Cattaraugus County employees.
The site was set up by the state for county residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday in response to a spike in the number of people who have recently tested positive for COVID-19. The goal is to contain the clusters of the virus in the county.
As each vehicle pulled up, the driver was asked for his or her name by the test administrator, who then approached the driver window.
“Sir, are you ready?” one state employee asked a driver.
“No,” came the sardonic reply from the driver, causing laughter among everyone at the test site.
The rapid test, according to a county employee at the site, however, is not as uncomfortable as the more traditional test, which requires a 30-second swab of the upper portion of the nostrils.
Debra Lacher, secretary to Dr. Kevin Watkin, public health director of the county, noted the rapid tests are much less invasive and provide results quicker than the traditional tests which can take several days for outcomes.
“The rapid test is very non-invasive, I’ve had it a couple of times myself,” Lacher said. “It’s like a Q-Tip that swirls on (the inside) of each side of your nose. It’s real quick and it’s not deep.”
Lacher said the county received a very good response to setting up testing and registering for the process.
“We tried to get everyone (registered for Monday) that we could in for today,” she said. “So we’ve been getting a good response from the community.”
She said county residents are asked to call or go online to register for the tests.
“As soon as they register, we call them and get them lined up for an appointment,” Lacher said. “I encourage everyone to call (716) 938-2265 to register, or they can also register online at our website which is cattco.org.”