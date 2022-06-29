WELLSVILLE — It will be a big two-day thank you for the people who have supported them for the last century. So says Mike Raptis, who, with his daughter Isabella and his son Demetrous, have been planning the celebration for the Texas Hot’s 100th anniversary.
Raptis reported to the Wellsville Village Board Monday evening after the board stated at its last meeting that members needed more information before approving his event application. As part of the application for the event permit Raptis requested lifting of the noise ordinance and a partial easing of the open container law for the July 8-9 event.
“Things are looking good,” Raptis said. “We’re still in the process of deciding what movies we’re going to sponsor at the library, but things are going well and coming together.”
He added that his daughter Isabella is the point person for the festivities.
Quickly correcting a falsehood that there will be a beer tent, Raptis explained there will be a tent and those who wish to will be able to purchase a beer at Better Days and walk down the street to drink it under a tent pitched between the old Municipal Building and Hart’s Jewelry on Jefferson Street.
Raptis said the sidewalk between Better Days and the tent will be cordoned off between the trees and the buildings, allowing for the beer walk. The curb to the trees will be open for non-drinking pedestrians. He emphasized that there will be beer drinking only under the tent and that security will be watching.
Under the big top the night of July 8 (a Friday) Alex Cole will play acoustic music, starting at 5 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by the Off Constantly Comedy Show featuring four professional comedians until around 9:30 p.m. Those attending the free show are encouraged to sit down and enjoy the fun under the canvas. There will be security and only one access point. Beer drinkers will be wearing special identification
On July 9 the combined Texas Hot and Great Wellsville Balloon Rally Parade will get started at 11 a.m. Afterwards, Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between Madison and Pearl streets. Vendors will be selling their wares on the street and on the library lawn until 8 p.m.
In the Jones Memorial Clinic parking lot, the Wellsville Lions Club will sell Texas Hots at a cost of $5 for four. There will be no other food vendors except for cotton candy and candy apples.
Along with the vendors and artisans there will be kid’s games on the library lawn, jugglers, alpacas, SPCA animals, a dunk tank, a juggler and hula hooper. For the adults there will be wine tasting, line dancing and caricatures by Eric Jones.
From 3 to 7 p.m. under the Jefferson Street tent there will be music by Public Water Supply. Lucky Number will play afterwards to 11 p.m. The same rules from Friday night will be followed on Saturday.
Raptis told the board, “Our idea is to have a family friendly activity that the kids will enjoy while their parents are sitting down and having a beverage under the tent. We hope people from all around Western New York well come too Wellsville for the anniversary celebration. It is designed to say thank you to the people who have supported the Texas Hot over the years.”
The board approved the event permit and lifting the noise ordinance and open container rules.