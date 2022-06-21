WELLSVILLE — Like many visitors to Wellsville, state Sen. George Borrello stopped into the Texas Hot on Tuesday, but not just for the world-famous hot dog.
He visited to announce the 101-year-old business was among the first to be incorporated into New York State’s Historic Business Preservation Registry.
Established by legislation passed in 2020 and newly launched this spring, the registry includes businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities’ history. Borrello nominated the landmark destination in January 2022 and Texas Hot is one of 100 businesses included in this first round of designations.
Second, third and fourth generations of one of the two families that started the business in 1921 were on hand to greet the senator, offering food and drink.
In March Borrello received a letter from Eric Kulleseid, commissioner of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, informing him that his nomination material for the Texas Hot had been accepted and that the business would be added to the registry. Texas Hot was awarded a registry certificate, a letter of acceptance and a window decal to be displayed.
Aside from being good for the economy and tourism, Borrello said the designation recognizes the hard work and sacrifice of small business owners.
Mike Raptis, a current owner along with Chris Rigas, said he was very honored to receive the designation just prior to the Texas Hot’s two-day celebration coming in July.
Mike Raptis is the third generation to work the grill. His father, 92-year-old James Raptis, was also on hand to receive the state honor from Borrello. He said that he is thrilled to receive the recognition.
Borrello, who owns several restaurants in Chautauqua County, said he knows the difficulties in keeping a small business open and thriving in today’s economic climate. He also said that he is the only member of the senate to be part of the hospitality industry.
Texas Hot was started in 1921 by Greek immigrants George Raptis and Jim Rigas. It has remained at its current site with renovations taking place over the years as business expanded.
Young Jim Raptis and Gus Rigas started in the business at the ages of 8 and 10, respectively, working in the back room cleaning up after church on Sundays and after school during the week. Both worked through their teens.
Jim Raptis recalled that his father wanted him to go to college before settling into the restaurant business. After his college graduation he worked five years as an accountant before coming into the business.
Following suit, Mike Raptis and Chris Rigas also worked in the restaurant as teenagers and, likewise after college, they returned to the business. Today the fourth generation of the Raptis family is working behind the counter and at the grill at the Texas Hot. Including family, 38 people are employed by Texas Hot.
“This is a community family business," Jim Raptis said. "We have had customers who have come in and sit in the same seat and eat the same thing for years. I don’t know how they do it, but it is wonderful to see some of the same faces every day."
A year late due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Texas Hot will celebrate its 100th anniversary on July 8-9 with music scheduled for that Friday evening and a parade and street fair taking place on that Saturday.