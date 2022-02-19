U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney continued getting to know Southern Tier Republicans on Friday, spending time in Olean and visiting with Mayor Bill Aiello as she seeks the nomination to for the Congress in the 23rd Congressional District.
After doing a little shopping and having lunch at the Beef ‘N’ Barrel, Tenney walked a bit in the city’s downtown area with the mayor, who pointed out features at Lincoln Park, Walkable Olean developments on North Union Street and the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus.
Tenney also took part in a “meet and greet” event at the John J. Ash Community Center Friday evening. On Thursday, she made stops in Alfred, Wellsville and Cuba.
Overall, Tenney said Friday she has felt welcomed during her visits and she said she was impressed by Olean’s downtown business district. She said she enjoyed the Beef ‘N’ Barrel, declaring, “We don’t have anything that nice” where she lives in the Utica area.
Tenney’s tour could be preamble to her actually serving as the region’s congresswoman — she has the campaign cash, a national profile among Republicans, Donald Trump’s endorsement and she doesn’t appear to face any opposition in the primary.
Nevertheless, one local Republican leader was still smarting somewhat from his first choice not being in the mix.
Cattaraugus County Republican Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. made it no secret he wanted former state Sen. Catharine M. Young of Olean to run.
While there were others who had announced their candidacy for the retiring U.S. Rep. Tom Reed’s seat, including Joe Sempolinski, a former Reed aide, Keis thought Young was the most electable and he continued to promote her. She was sitting on more than $400,000 in campaign funds she could have tapped for a congressional run.
After she resigned from the Senate, Young was named executive director of the Cornell Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture.
When state lawmakers approved new congressional districts two weeks ago, Tenney found her New Hartford home in the 19 Distict, stretching from Utica to New Paltz and represented by Rep. Antonio Delgado, a Democrat.
She quickly announced she’d be running for the open seat in the 23rd District.
The new 23rd District came with another congressman, Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, as it included much of southern Erie County. Jacobs announced he’d be running in the new 24th District that runs from Lewiston in Niagara County to Watertown after wrapping around the city of Rochester and its Democratic suburbs.
Keis was vacationing in Florida and unable to meet with Tenney during her Southern Tier swing.
“In reality, she’s going to be the next congressperson,” Keis, while speaking from Daytona, told the Times Herald in a phone interview.
The new district contains all or parts of 14 counties and runs across the Southern Tier from Lake Erie to Binghamton. It is also chock full of Republicans. The Democrat-controlled Senate and Assembly left two or three congressional districts with significant Republican majorities. Districts 23 and 24 are two of them.
The new 23rd District gerrymandered by Democrats includes parts of four counties that are in Tenney’s current district — Chenango, where her family has roots, Cortland, Broome and Tioga.
Keis said the district’s Republican-leaning electorate is not good territory for Democrats. “I don’t see any Democrats out there making noise,” he said.
Sempolinski dropped out after Tenney entered the race and Keis said he hasn’t heard much from any Democrats who may be thinking about the race.
“There were some people in Jamestown, but they don’t have significant money, they have no experience and no team to run a campaign,” he said.
Keis said he’s waiting to see if the courts change the congressional map again before endorsing Tenney. “I’m not happy with the fact she does not live in the district. I’m reluctant to endorse someone who does not live in the district.”
Make no mistake, Keis said, he will support Tenney when she becomes the candidate. “She has the money,” he said. “That is the driving force.”