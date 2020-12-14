OLEAN — Some congregation members of Temple B’Nai Israel had attended the synagogue all of their lives, others for a few decades and a few were relatively new.
Of those who attended Sunday’s deconsecration service at the South Barry Street temple, however, many were sad as this was their last gathering in the synagogue which was recently sold to Olean Community Theatre. Due to the declining number of congregation members, the synagogue’s leadership decided to sell the temple and move to a smaller location in a classroom at the former St. John’s School on North Union Street Extension.
Dr. David Shulman, lay leader, conducted the service in front of approximately a dozen congregation members in the temple. He shared with them how Temple B’Nai Israel was a factor in his and his wife, Dot’s, move to Olean.
“When we first moved here 30 years ago, we came here (to Olean) because there was a synagogue here,” Shulman recalled. “The first people we spoke to was (former Olean resident) Marcia Storch” of Temple B’Nai Israel.
He said there was a larger congregation then who gathered over the years for the “good times, and not so good times” such as holidays, as well as mournful events. Shulman assured the congregation that while the historic synagogue had been sold, it was “OK, because we’re still here.”
Congregation member David Lasky, a lifelong member of Temple B’Nai, read some of the history of the synagogue from the former Olean Evening Times newspaper’s May 7, 1928 edition. The publication stated that when Temple B’Nai Israel opened in 1929, it hadn’t been the first synagogue to grace the community. The Evening Times had reported that the first congregation, consisting of 10 men, was organized in January of 1881. The men were known at the time as the Olean Hebrew Congregation and first met where the Exchange National Bank had been located in the 1800s. The congregation, as it grew, moved to several other locations in the community before they constructed Temple B’Nai Israel, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.
Later in the services, a portion of the ceremony included the carrying of the Sifrei Torah scrolls through the aisles of the synagogue for the congregation to view one last time in the temple.
Following the temple ceremony, the scrolls were taken to their new home across town.
Also during the ceremony in the temple, the Yahrzeit Lamp, or the eternal light that represents God’s presence, was extinguished and was also taken to its new home.
Following the temple service, Shulman admitted the event was difficult for him to conduct.
“While I was putting this thing together, I was sitting in front of the computer crying,” he lamented.
Lasky also spoke of the sadness he felt in losing the synagogue he had worshiped in his entire life. He said two fellow congregation members,, Alan Bernstein and Steve Abrams, also had attended the synagogue since childhood. Lasky paused with emotion before continuing.
“We’re taking the Torah” to its new home, he said, unable to say much more.
A visitor from the neighborhood who attended, Audrey Mogon, said she grew up near the Temple B’Nai Israel and always found it to be a “comforting presence.”
“I just wanted to say goodbye to it, too, as a house of worship,” she commented.
After the service, several of the congregation members traveled across town with the Torah scrolls, the lamp and other items from the synagogue to place in Temple B’Nai Israel’s new home.
During that service, Shulman presented the room to the congregation, followed by “... and now, oh God, sanctify this place.”
A Hanukkah ceremony, in accordance with the Jewish holiday, followed the service.