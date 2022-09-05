PORTVILLE — Kayden Joseph Belleisle, 19, of Olean, was killed Saturday when a pickup truck smashed into parked vehicles on Route 417 in the town of Portville.
Hailey Bello, 16, and Gabby Kranock, 18, were injured in the incident.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported that "the presence of intoxicants is suspected" regarding the alleged 20-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who was not yet identified as of Monday. The investigation of the incident was ongoing, the sheriff's office said.
A GoFundMe page for Belleisle's family had been set up by Danielle Minges, who wrote, "As most of you know, the world lost an amazing young soul last night way too early. ... Kayden was loved by so many, if you can help in any way it would be very much appreciated. Prayers and love needed even more."
As of Monday evening, the page had raised more than $21,000.
The male driver's pickup slammed into a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of 417 at about 1:25 a.m., the sheriff's office reported. The impact propelled the Jeep across a lawn and it struck Belleisle, a 2021 Olean High School graduate, who suffered fatal injuries.
The pickup truck then careened into a parked sedan before the pickup also went across the lawn. One or both of the vehicles then struck Bello and Kranock.
Deputies said Kranock was transported to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where she was in critical condition.
On one of two GoFundMe pages created for Kranock, her mother, Lisa, said she was stable Monday morning after a surgery to repair discs in the front of her neck. Lisa Kranock said a second surgery for Tuesday was scheduled for the back of her neck and her back.
Meanwhile, Bello was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, where she was treated for multiple injuries.
An update from a GoFundMe page created for Bello said she had been discharged and was recuperating at home. The post said she has a high ankle fracture as well as a broken foot, but doctors are optimistic that she, with extended care, will make a full recovery.
There was no report of injuries on the 20-year-old pickup truck driver.