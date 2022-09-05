Kayden Joseph Belleisle

PORTVILLE — Kayden Joseph Belleisle, 19, of Olean, was killed Saturday when a pickup truck smashed into parked vehicles on Route 417 in the town of Portville.

Hailey Bello, 16, and Gabby Kranock, 18, were injured in the incident.

