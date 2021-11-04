FRIENDSHIP — More than 250 workers have walked out at the Saputo dairy facility on County Road 20.
Teamsters Local 264, which represents the workers and about 4,000 other workers Upstate, announced the strike came following a unanimous vote and is a protest against the company’s attempts to modify health care contributions and seniority benefits.
“Friendship Dairy wants to increase healthcare costs to the point where our members will effectively be taking a pay cut,” said Darrin Ziemba, Local 264 recording secretary and business agent in a statement. “Friendship Dairy’s parent company, Saputo Dairy, generated $11.5 billion in revenue last year. This company can afford to do right by its staff.”
The facility is the largest employer in the town. The bulk of production workers and others at the facility are represented by the Teamsters.
Saputo officials could not be reached for comment, but a statement reported by WIVB read: “We are committed to continuing negotiations in good faith to reach a new collective agreement for our valued workers and to resolve outstanding items with union representatives.”
Ziemba countered that statement by saying the Teamsters have not received dates from the Saputo as to when it will return to negotiations.
“Furthermore, we have had to file multiple unfair labor practices against the company for unlawful activity during this strike and the lead-up to it,” he said. “The bottom line is that if the company is committed to continuing negotiations in good faith, we need to see a change in behavior.”
Saputo, headquartered in Montreal, produces a wide array of dairy products, from cheese and milk to cream products. One of the top 10 dairy processors in the world, the company is the top dairy processor in Australia and the second largest in Argentina.
In the United States, Saputo says it ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. Friendship Dairies is among its brand names sold in the U.S.