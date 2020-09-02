OLEAN — Noise complaints — long discussed but never resulting in action by the Common Council.
But now the city’s newest alderman wants to tackle the longstanding issue.
During a public safety committee meeting of Common Council on Tuesday, Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, proposed a noise ordinance for discussion, the latest in a string of efforts by the council to help neighbors crack down on excessive noise.
“I think this is an issue that needs to be addressed,” said Robinson, hoping to crack down on “loud, unnecessary and unusual noise.”
His proposal, he said, is drawn from four other cities, including Buffalo and smaller communities.
“Frankly, Olean’s noise ordinance is weak,” he added. “There’s a lot of things we just don’t cover.”
Noise ordinances in Olean are more lax than in most similar cities, he pointed out.
City code amended last in 1971 governs several areas related to sound, such as banning speakers and amplifiers on aircraft over city streets or public places, habitually noisy animals and the use of noise making devices to advertise.
However, the lack of code limits the ability for police to enforce noise complaints by residents, such as blaring music in the middle of the night. For years, officials have attempted to draft a noise ordinance. In 2015, a noise ordinance was discussed, but not approved, while discussions in 2018 also led to no new legislation.
With no change in code, Police Chief Jeff Rowley said, the charge of disorderly conduct has been levied on repeat offenders, but due to neighbors not wanting to make formal complaints or police not directly witnessing the loud noise, prosecution has been spotty.
“I’m in favor of implementing a noise ordinance, but it’s a complicated issue,” Rowley said. “It’s tricky, that’s why it hasn’t been done before. … It’s difficult to write the language to get exactly what you want.
“The purpose isn’t to go out and ticket everyone,” Rowley noted, adding an ideal law would crack down on repeat offenders while warning the occasional violator.
Aldermen said they liked the idea of a noise ordinance, with Robinson asking for suggestions to improve his proposal.
“I just don’t want to create something that is a tool for harassment,” said council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, used by neighbors who have a feud to inconvenience each other at minor provocation. He noted that by living in a city “there’s a certain level of intrusion,” but it is not out of line for residents to ask that loud music or shouting be kept to a minimum in late hours of the night.
Committee Chairman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted that a noise ordinance was discussed more than a decade ago due to complaints from West State Street bars, but no new legislation made its way through the council.
Witte thanked Robinson for checking on other cities’ laws, but finding out how well they are working in those communities is also important.
“The one thing we can all do is talk to other municipalities,” Witte said, encouraging aldermen to reach out to officials in those cities.
Mayor Bill Aiello said he would reach out to the New York Council of Mayors for legislative ideas and legal advice in helping the council craft an ordinance.
“This has been a problem since I was a patrolman in 1974,” the mayor said. “I see potential here, that when we put this in, there’s an actual warning ticket that is issued and put on file.”