ANGELICA — Youth exhibitors showed off their swine projects at the Allegany County Fair on Monday, with the contest an opportunity to be rewarded for the months of hard work caring for and training their animals.
In the Senior Showmanship division, Harley Miller, with a first-place finish, received a blue ribbon along with a bucket sponsored by Mark and Lorraine Stone.
Taylor Brokaw and Blake Hewitt also were awarded blue ribbons, while red ribbons were awarded to Caitlin Stewart and Cameron Merkwa.
For the Junior Showmanship division, Sarah Wilson topped the class followed by Morgan Holcomb, Collin Wilson and Shane Ploetz with blue ribbons. Jeffery Wilson, Kadin Pierce and Mason Findlay received red ribbons. Sarah received a bucket sponsored by the Miller family.
The largest showmanship division, with eight participants each receiving blue ribbons, was the novice class. First blue was awarded to Brendon Wilson followed by Luke Wilson, Emma Bolzan, Drew Wilson, Lincoln Reynolds, Tyler Findlay, Lindsey Reynolds and Bentley Foster.
Brendon received a showman harness sponsored by Bugman & Sons of Dalton.
The top two from each division competed for Grand Champion Showman. This year’s winner, Sarah Wilson, received the award sponsored by Kirby and Stephanie Pierce. Reserve Grand Champion Showman winner, Morgan Holcomb, received the award sponsored by Dr. Grant C. Seaman, a veterinarian.
There were four classes in the market swine division, starting with heavy weight. The class all receiving blues: Morgan Holcomb, Kadin Pierce, Luke Wilson, Kadin Pierce, Drew Wilson, Bentley Foster and Lindsey Reynolds.
In the intermediate weight swine: first place was exhibited by Collin Wilson, followed by Jeffery Wilson, Brendon Wilson, Shane Ploetz, Morgan Holcomb, Caitlin Stewart, Blake Hewitt and Taylor Brokaw, all showing blue-ribbon hogs.
Collin Wilson placed first blue in the medium weight class followed by Shane Ploetz, Sarah Wilson, Tyler Findlay, Taylor Brokaw, Harley Miller, Caitlin Stewart and Harley Miller.
Blue ribbon lightweight hogs were exhibited by Mason Findlay, Cameron Merkwa, Sarah Wilson, Mason Findlay, Blake Hewitt and Lincoln Reynolds.
The Grand Champion Market Swine, sponsored by Kirby and Stephanie Pierce, was exhibited by Collin Wilson. The Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine, sponsored by the Ryan Agencies, was awarded to Collin Wilson.
Feeder hogs receiving a blue ribbon were exhibited by Emma Bolzan and Camron Merkwa.
In the breeding division, the Grand Champion Gilt, sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Troopers Association, was exhibited by Kadin Pierce. Reserve Grand Champion Gilt, sponsored by Nicholson Pharmacy, was exhibited by Morgan Holcomb.
This year’s judge for the show was Eric Bond of Gowanda, a graduate of Ohio State University majoring in animal science. He provided individual tips and encouragement for each youth as he placed the classes.