OLEAN — A new judge will be on the bench in Olean City Court on a part-time basis.

The Common Council accepted the appointment of Salamanca City Court Judge Matt Swenson by Mayor Bill Aiello as the second Olean city judge on Tuesday, filling in a spot previously held by William Gabler.

