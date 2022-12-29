OLEAN — A new judge will be on the bench in Olean City Court on a part-time basis.
The Common Council accepted the appointment of Salamanca City Court Judge Matt Swenson by Mayor Bill Aiello as the second Olean city judge on Tuesday, filling in a spot previously held by William Gabler.
“Olean City Court has one full-time court and one part-time judge,” Aiello said, with Judge Nicholas DiCerbo elected by the voters and an acting judge appointed by the mayor and ratified by the council. “Judge Gabler, who has been in the capacity of acting city court judge for the past several years, has aged out — so we need to appoint a new acting judge who will serve when Judge DiCerbo is not available.
Under state law, judges are retired when they reach age 70.
Swenson has practiced law at 41 Main St. in Salamanca for more than 20 years, founding Brady & Swenson, P.C. with his wife, Erin. He has also served as President of the Cattaraugus County Bar Association.
In November 2019, Swenson was elected to the bench in Salamanca, replacing Gabler after primaries for four party lines in June left Swenson unopposed during the general election.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council said goodbye to two long-time members as their terms expire this weekend.
Linda Witte, D-Ward 1; and Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, served their final meetings on the council, and were each provided with a certificate of appreciation from the mayor.
Witte came on the Common Council in 2001, serving a term before losing reelection. She later spent two terms on the Cattaraugus County Legislature and served as the city’s first female mayor from 2010 to 2014, losing reelection to Mayor Bill Aiello. She returned to the Common Council in 2017 and challenged Aiello again for mayor that fall. She lost her reelection run in November to Republican J.R. Bennion, who will join the council next week.
Gonzalez, who chose not to run again for election this year, served 10 years on the council. He also served as council president for three years — 2016, 2017 and 2020.
He is to be replaced by Jennifer Forney, a Republican, who won the election over Democrat Clarissa Ivan in November.
In a statement to Facebook on Tuesday, Gonzalez reflected on his tenure in office.
“End of an era, as tonight was my last Common Council meeting as Alderman for Ward 3,” he said. “I’m overwhelmed with pride that I was able to serve my community for the past 10 years. It’s truly been a life changing experience. I’m so grateful for having been able to serve along side some outstanding people.
“Thank you to everyone who has dedicated time and energy to making Olean a better place,” he added. “I will forever be in awe of what we’ve done these past 10 years. Good times, great memories, and better off for it.”