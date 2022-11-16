CUBA — Sweet Tea Trio, a female harmony group whose members are from Alabama, will perform tonight at the Palmer Opera House.
The group, consisting of Kate Falcon, Victoria Camp and Charity Bowen, are on a Northeast radio tour slated by their record label, Kid Rock’s Top Dog Records.
Buck & Chey will open the night’s performances. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with tickets $8 at the door.
With each member of Sweet Tea Trio growing up with different influences, the three keep their lyrics honest and their music full of roots and authenticity. They recently released a six-song EP titled “Sugar Rush,” produced by Kid Rock himself.
“These young ladies are some of the most talented, kind-hearted and hard working singers and players I have ever met,” he said. “At their young ages they are already becoming fast scholars of the road and writing songs. In my opinion they pick up where the Dixie Chicks and Pistol Annies meet.”
Kid Rock adds they are “100% country and I look forward to sharing my 30 years in this business to get them an honest shot at the big time.”