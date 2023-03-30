OLEAN — City police reported a false alarm of an active shooter Thursday morning at an area Catholic school was a "swatting" call.
City police reported that at 11:20 a.m. the city’s dispatch center received a call from an unknown male, who reported an active shooting incident at Archbishop Walsh High School on North 24th Street. Police reported that all available resources were sent to the school, and the school was placed on lockdown while a search was conducted.
“We have determined this was a prank or 'swatting' call,” police said in a statement, indicating the investigation into the source of the call is continuing.
Dr. Colleen Taggerty, superintendent of Archbishop Walsh/Southern Tier Catholic School, was not immediately available for comment.
New York State Police issued a statement Thursday morning indicating multiple calls at schools across the state have been reported.
"The State Police is aware of swatting incidents that have occurred across the state, in which a caller states that there is an active shooter in a school," troopers reported. "All of the reports are unfounded. We are working alongside our federal & local partners to investigate the threats."
The incident comes four days after a mass shooting at a Nashville, Tenn., private Presbyterian parochial school, which led to the deaths of three students and three adults. The perpetrator, a 28-year-old former student, was killed by police.
The FBI defines "swatting" as an incident in which a 911 caller fakes an emergency in order to generate a response from law enforcement, typically a police tactical team commonly referred to as a SWAT team. Such reports happen hundreds of times a year, and can be motivated by pranks or for harassment against a particular target.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that a spate of threats and false reports of shooters have been pouring into schools and colleges across the country for months, raising concerns among law enforcement and elected leaders.
Computer-generated calls on Wednesday at schools in Pennsylvania made claims about active shooters, but it was all a hoax. One day earlier, nearly 30 Massachusetts schools received fake threats.
An FBI official told the AP in November that they believe the wave of false threats focused on schools may be coming from outside of the country.
Officials said at the time that they had identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools just since early June falsely reporting explosive devices being planted at the schools or saying that a shooting was imminent.
The false calls Wednesday in Pennsylvania led to lockdowns or evacuations in several counties, according to state police. Law enforcement had to take each one seriously no matter how dubious it seemed.
Police in Pittsburgh, for instance, searched every room at Central Catholic High School, even after getting word that a report of people being hurt inside wasn't true within a minute, said Thomas Stangrecki, the interim police chief.
And in Minnesota, the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a warning last month after fake calls forced eight schools into lockdown over two days.
The city of Olean was the site of one of the earliest student-committed mass shootings in American history. On Dec. 30, 1974, a teenage student fired from a third-floor science room at Olean High School, killing three people and injuring 11.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
(This report was updated with comments from the New York State Police)