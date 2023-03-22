BUFFALO (TNS) — A police officer’s sniper rifle fell off the roof of a building during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Buffalo, according to multiple reports.

Buffalo police confirmed to WIVB that the gun fell off of the roof at 560 Delaware Avenue at the corner of Allen Street on Sunday. Photos showed an officer looking over the edge of the building at the rifle on the ground after the incident.

