Suspects accused in a string of robberies in New York state allegedly looked at Bradford, Pa., as a possible target.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. of the Western District of New York reported that a federal grand jury indicted three people for their role in a string of credit union robberies.
Myron McCollum, 33; Ronald “Cracks” Morris, 46; and Anthony D. Wilson, 33, all of Buffalo, are facing new charges on the allegations.
McCollum, Morris and another man — Adrian Applewhite — were allegedly involved in several robberies and attempted robberies between Feb. 27, 2019, and Nov. 7, 2019.
Additionally, “During the course of the conspiracy, defendants Morris and McCollum, along with co-defendant Adrian Applewhite, scouted or attempted to rob other financial institutions in Bradford, Pa., and Rochester, Niagara Falls, and Kenmore, NY,” a press release on the charges stated.
Wilson was not named as a suspect in the Bradford allegations.
Prosecutors did not specify in the release what financial institution in Bradford the three considered robbing, and they did not indicate whether they would face any charges in Pennsylvania.
McCollum and Morris are charged with conspiracy to commit bank robbery, being a felon-in-possession of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, bank robbery and incidental crimes, and aiding and abetting. The charges carry a maximum of life in prison.
Applewhite previously pleaded guilty to his role in robberies of the South Towns Community Federal Credit Union, the Clarence (N.Y.) Community and School Federal Credit Union and the Lake Shore Federal Credit Union in Angola, N.Y. He has yet to be sentenced.
A fifth person, Khalil Holland, has been convicted for his role in the robberies.
In all of the robberies outlined in the press release, prosecutors allege the defendants were armed with at least one firearm.