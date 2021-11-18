OLEAN — Police have apprehended an indicted suspect in a murder that occurred in March in South Olean.
Olean police reported that a tip came in Wednesday afternoon on the location of Theodore E. Coffie, 50, also known as “Teddy”, who was apprehended at around 3:30 p.m. in a house on Fulton Avenue. Coffie is charged in the shooting death of 35-year-old Alexis Figueroa Torres on March 24 in the 300 block of South Third Street.
Coffie was indicted by a Cattaraugus County grand jury on the charges of second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony.
Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky, who was in charge of the investigation, said Coffie is in the Cattaraugus County Jail awaiting arraignment before a county judge today.
“I called the family and let them know,” Blovsky said, speaking with a brother of Figueroa Torres. “He was happy — I think they were getting concerned because it was taking a while. They were keeping their faith in us, though.”
City police reported they turned over evidence to prosecutors during the summer after lab results were delayed due to COVID-19. District Attorney Lori Rieman presented the case to a grand jury, which handed up an indictment about a month ago, Blovsky said. Backlogs in the DA’s office and laboratories due to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the indictment, and officials also waited for documents from the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office. For almost a month, Blovksy said, “we’ve been out looking for (Coffie) with the help of some other agencies,” but leads had not turned into an arrest until after a public call for help was made Wednesday morning.
Coffie is well known to law enforcement, Blovsky said, having last been known to be living in Jamestown and previously living in Rochester and the Southeast.
“There’s a several-page rap sheet on him,” Blovsky said of the suspect, while indicating much of the criminal history has involved drugs.
Jamestown police have additional charges pending, Blovsky said, including drug charges.
“They did a good job picking him up,” he said, adding Coffie was taken into custody after he was found hiding in the structure. No injuries were reported in the apprehension.
Police were called to the corner of South Third and West Greene streets at around 9:20 p.m. March 24 for a report of a man shot several times, later identified as Figueroa Torres of Jamestown. Shell casings at the scene indicated the weapon was a semi-automatic handgun.
Figueroa Torres was transported to Olean General Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.
City police have declined to comment on the suspected motive in the slaying.
Figueroa Torres’ obituary indicated he was born in Puerto Rico and moved with his family to the Jamestown area. He was employed as a driver for American Transport of Buffalo, which provides Medicaid transportation services. He is survived by his wife and nine children. Police previously told the Times Herald he was known to come to Olean on occasion.
Blovsky said he has been in contact with Figueroa Torres’ family as the case has moved forward.
“I’m glad we’re to this point, finally,” the police captain said.
The homicide was the first in the city in almost four years, with a domestic violence incident leading to a death in May 2017 having been the most recent.